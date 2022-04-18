So much joy! Here are celeb weddings that have given FOMO so far in 2022

The wedding bells have been ringing loudly in celebville and with all the sorrow that accompanied the pandemic and subsequent natural disasters, it has been a breath of fresh air to witness joy in action.

The happily ever bug has bitten Mzansi celebs, and the stars are not afraid to show their smitten sides for the whole of Mzansi to see.

Here are few who have said “I do” recently.

K Naomi and Tshepo Phakathi

Media personality K Naomi tied the knot with her fiancé Tshepo Phakathi in a traditional ceremony. The pair recently welcomed a baby girl. The couple’s wedding was attended by close friends and family in Houghton, Johannesburg.

Tweeps couldn’t get over how authentic the Phakathis' wedding was and that it included elements that the Batswana use to celebrate weddings. Décor was handled by Nono Events and her stunning dress was designed by designer extraordinaire Jessica Molebatsi