Abdul Khoza grateful for #DStvMVCA nomination for his character on ‘The Wife’
The Wife actor Abdul Khoza has been humbled by his first award nomination.
He is nominated in the category of favourite actor alongside co-star Bonko Khoza and Zolisa Xaluva ,Thapelo Sebogodi and Vusi Kunene.
Taking to Instagram, Abdul shared a snap of his nomination details and expressed his honour for the nod.
“I honestly am so grateful for this nomination alone as it means my work is being recognised and that l have won a few hearts within my industry, and that for me is my best award.”
The actor who stars in the Showmax telenovela as Nqobizitha Zulu, aka Nqoba, also thanked the author of Hlomu - The Wife book series which inspired the show now in its third season.
“Thank you so much Mama Bear @dudubusanidube for your amazing work that gave birth to these amazing characters we play on screen. You talent is extraordinary and out of this world. We love you. To the fellow nominees of each category, but most especially my family of the cast and crew @thewife_showmax and my incredibly talented co-stars @zikhonasodlaka @bonkokhoza @kwenzo_pholoba, it's a great honour to be nominated with you all.”
Abdul nearly sent Mzansi into a frenzy when he jokingly said he was leaving the show in an Instagram post he has since deleted.
He charted the Twitter trends list with viewers of the show heartbroken that they would no longer see the charismatic punchline-throwing and beard-combing Nqoba.
Abdul nipped the rumour in the bud and blamed it on the Zulu brothers' rival in the show, the Majolas.
The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards are back following a two-year pause due to the pandemic. The awards, which are a celebration of local talent, will be held at Sun Arena in Pretoria on June 25 2022.
Lawrence Maleka will host the fourth popular awards show which will honour top achievers over the past two years in television, radio, music, sports and comedy.
Watch video below of Abdul explaining his character on the show:
Here's a full list of the nominees for the #DstvMVCA:
FAVOURITE SONG
Zakes Bantwini & Kasango — Osama
Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Ami Faku — Asibe Happy
Young Stunna ft Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa — Adiwele
Makhadzi ft Prince Benza — Ghanama
Big Zulu ft Intaba Yase Dubai & Riky Rick — Imali Eningi
FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER
Motshidisi Mohono
Lawrence Maleka
Leanne Manas
Thembekile Mrototo
Thuso Motaung
FAVOURITE COMEDIAN
Skhumba Hlophe
Mpho Popps
Celeste Ntuli
Nina Hastie
Mashabela
FAVOURITE RISING STAR
Hope Mbhele
Young Stunna
Uncle Vinny
Daliwonga
Kwenzo Ngcobo
FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY
Thomas Msengana & Skhumba
Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize
Lerato Kganyago
Thando Thabethe
Sphectacula & DJ Naves
FAVOURITE ACTOR
Abdul Khoza
Zolisa Xaluva
Thapelo Sebogodi
Bonko Khoza
Vusi Kunene
FAVOURITE ACTRESS
Sannah Mchunu
Zikhona Sodlaka
Deli Malinga
Shoki Mmola
Thembi Seete
FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP
Makhadzi
Hle
Zakes Bantwini
Big Zulu
Scorpion Kings
FAVOURITE DJ
Scorpion Kings
DBN Gogo
Major League DJz
De Mthuda
DJ Shimza
FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY
Rassie Erasmus
Ntando Mahlangu
Pitso Mosimane
Temba Bavuma
Benni McCarthy
FAVOURITE PERSONALITY
Makhadzi
Shauwn Mkhize
Connie Ferguson
DBN Gogo
LaSizwe
