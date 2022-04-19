×

TshisaLIVE

Abdul Khoza grateful for #DStvMVCA nomination for his character on ‘The Wife’

19 April 2022 - 13:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actor Abdul Khoza is humbled by his nomination.
Image: Via Instagram

The Wife actor Abdul Khoza has been humbled by his first award nomination.

He is nominated in the category of favourite actor alongside co-star Bonko Khoza and Zolisa Xaluva ,Thapelo Sebogodi and Vusi Kunene.

Taking to Instagram, Abdul shared a snap of his nomination details and expressed his honour for the nod.

“I honestly am so grateful for this nomination alone as it means my work is being recognised and that l have won a few hearts within my industry, and that for me is my best award.”

The actor who stars in the Showmax telenovela as Nqobizitha Zulu, aka Nqoba, also thanked the author of  Hlomu - The Wife book series which inspired the show now in its third season.

“Thank you so much Mama Bear @dudubusanidube for your amazing work that gave birth to these amazing characters we play on screen. You talent is extraordinary and out of this world. We love you. To the fellow nominees of each category, but most especially my family of the cast and crew @thewife_showmax and my incredibly talented co-stars @zikhonasodlaka @bonkokhoza @kwenzo_pholoba, it's a great honour to be nominated with you all.” 

Abdul nearly sent Mzansi into a frenzy when he jokingly said he was leaving the show in an Instagram post he has since deleted.

He charted the Twitter trends list with viewers of the show heartbroken that they would no longer see the charismatic punchline-throwing and beard-combing Nqoba.

Abdul nipped the rumour in the bud and blamed it on the Zulu brothers' rival in the show,  the Majolas.

The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards are back following a two-year pause due to the pandemic. The awards, which are a celebration of local talent, will be held at Sun Arena in Pretoria on June 25 2022.

Lawrence Maleka will host the fourth popular awards show which will honour top achievers over the past two years in television, radio, music, sports and comedy.

Watch video below of Abdul explaining his character on the show:

Here's a full list of the nominees for the #DstvMVCA:

FAVOURITE SONG

Zakes Bantwini & Kasango — Osama 

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft Ami Faku — Asibe Happy

Young Stunna ft Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa — Adiwele

Makhadzi ft Prince Benza — Ghanama 

Big Zulu ft Intaba Yase Dubai & Riky Rick — Imali Eningi  

FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER

Motshidisi Mohono 

Lawrence Maleka 

Leanne Manas 

Thembekile Mrototo 

Thuso Motaung 

FAVOURITE COMEDIAN 

Skhumba Hlophe

Mpho Popps

Celeste Ntuli

Nina Hastie

Mashabela

FAVOURITE RISING STAR

Hope Mbhele 

Young Stunna

Uncle Vinny 

Daliwonga

Kwenzo Ngcobo

FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY

Thomas Msengana & Skhumba 

Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize

Lerato Kganyago 

Thando Thabethe

Sphectacula & DJ Naves 

FAVOURITE ACTOR

Abdul Khoza 

Zolisa Xaluva 

Thapelo Sebogodi 

Bonko Khoza 

Vusi Kunene

FAVOURITE ACTRESS

Sannah Mchunu

Zikhona Sodlaka 

Deli Malinga 

Shoki Mmola 

Thembi Seete 

FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP

Makhadzi

Hle 

Zakes Bantwini 

Big Zulu

Scorpion Kings

FAVOURITE DJ

Scorpion Kings

DBN Gogo

Major League DJz

De Mthuda

DJ Shimza

FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY

Rassie Erasmus

Ntando Mahlangu 

Pitso Mosimane

Temba Bavuma

Benni McCarthy 

FAVOURITE PERSONALITY 

Makhadzi 

Shauwn Mkhize

Connie Ferguson 

DBN Gogo 

LaSizwe 

