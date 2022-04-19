Abdul Khoza grateful for #DStvMVCA nomination for his character on ‘The Wife’

The Wife actor Abdul Khoza has been humbled by his first award nomination.

He is nominated in the category of favourite actor alongside co-star Bonko Khoza and Zolisa Xaluva ,Thapelo Sebogodi and Vusi Kunene.

Taking to Instagram, Abdul shared a snap of his nomination details and expressed his honour for the nod.

“I honestly am so grateful for this nomination alone as it means my work is being recognised and that l have won a few hearts within my industry, and that for me is my best award.”

The actor who stars in the Showmax telenovela as Nqobizitha Zulu, aka Nqoba, also thanked the author of Hlomu - The Wife book series which inspired the show now in its third season.