TshisaLIVE

Duma Ka Ndlovu, Mfundi Vundla and others — DJ Sbu appreciates veteran creatives who paved the way

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
19 April 2022 - 07:00
DJ Sbu has expressed gratitude to industry legends like Bra Duma Ka Ndlovu.
Image: Instagam/ DJ Sbu

The SABC2 drama Muvhango recently celebrated 25 years on air and a TikTok throwback video containing some fave moments went viral, sparking reflection and gratitude in DJ Sbu and Arthur Mafokate.

The 29-second video left many feeling nostalgic and was reshared many times as people recognised the younger versions of their faves such as Maumela Mahuwa or Sindi Dlathu. People realised how long talented people such as Lebo Mathosa and Shona Ferguson had been grinding before they became household faces.

Amazing throwback. RIP to all our fallen heroes. Thank you for all your years of contributing to SA sports, arts and entertainment,” DJ Sbu wrote before name-dropping some of the most influential people in the industry.

“Baby Joe, Mr Duma Ka Ndlovu, Mr Mfundi Mvundla, Bra Percy Langa, Tebogo Mahlatsi, Desire Markgraff, Angus Gibson, Godfather, Mr Irvin Khoza, Mr Motaung, Mr Jomo Sono, and so on, thank you for all your contributions to to arts, sports and entertainment. I know you don't like the spotlight, and you prefer being behind the scenes, but on behalf of a lot of us, who became household names in this country and created careers for ourselves, thank you.

“Thank you for being real, thank you for being you, thank for embracing young SA talent over the years. Your names will go down as one of the best to ever do it on SA history,” DJ Sbu wrote.

Many people who went on to become Mzansi's celebs started at Muvhango and similar productions.

Echoing Sbu's words and looking back at his own journey, Arthur took to his Instagram to post the same video and said: “I remember how we would always pray for Muvhango to turn into a soapie. Me, Sonia, Lebo, Busi and Cindy would always dream about life as soapie stars. Others continued and became household names while some like me pursued other careers. Thanks Bra Duma for these good memories ”

Check the nostalgic reel below:

