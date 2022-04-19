Fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has died

International fashion designer Lebogang Quiteria Kekana has died, TshisaLIVE confirmed.

The 38-year-old designer, who is internationally acclaimed, died on April 17 after losing his battle against cancer.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that the Kekana family confirm the untimely passing of international fashion designer, son, father and brother Lebogang Quiteria Kekana, 38, after a short battle with cancer. Quiteria sadly passed away on April 17 2022 at his Melville home.”

Quiteria leaves behind his son, his parents, siblings, family and puppy. His family requested privacy as they process the tragic news and asked for prayers as they prepare to take Quiteria to his final resting place.

“We ask that you please keep us in your prayers. The Kekana family is deeply thankful for all the countless personal messages of love and support received thus far. The details of his memorial and funeral will be confirmed in due course.”