TshisaLIVE

‘I will cherish this moment forever’ — Bontle Modiselle on teaching Kelly Rowland to dance

19 April 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Bontle Modiselle said she would cherish the moment she had with Kelly Rowland at her dance studio in Johannesburg.
Image: Instagram/ Bontle Modiselle

Media personality and dancer Bontle Modiselle took to her Instagram timeline to express how she was honoured that she got a chance to work with US singer and businesswoman Kelly Rowland when she was in Mzansi last week.

Bontle took to her Instagram to share a clip of them together.

“If you told me a month ago I was going to be hosting and dancing with Kelly Rowland in my studio, I would have told you that was an absolute lie. But it happened. And it was amazing.”

Bontle revealed she looked up to the star when she was growing up.

“Thank you for being as beautiful as I imagined you to be, more so in person. This moment was everything dreams are made of and I can’t tell you what it meant to me and the people we shared this with. It’s still unbelievable to me considering the love and respect I’ve had for you since I was a little girl. A true honour.”

Kelly has sung praises fort he dancer, choreographer and TV personality after she visited her dance studio. The Stole singer said Bontle gave her the most amazing dance lesson of her life. She urged other tourists to visit Bontle’s studio.

“When you are in SA you have to come and get your movement and your feeling from this space right here,” Kelly said. 

Watch the video below:

In early March, Bontle achieved her lifelong dream of owning her own dance studio at Hallmark House Hotel in Maboneng, Johannesburg.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently she called her studio a place of “expression and escapism” where people can connect with themselves.

“Dance for me has been a tool in many ways, expression, fun, defining what it means to be a woman, a human being. It's been healing for me so it's come full circle for me, spiritually, emotionally, and when I didn't have the answers, dance was that for me.”

