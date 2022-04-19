WATCH | The reasons, the gifts & the selfies! Inside Kelly Rowland’s SA stay

American singer Kelly Rowland stopped traffic during her visit to SA this past weekend.

According to Sunday World the former Destiny's Child member partnered with Brutal Fruit and is set to shoot a commercial for the alcohol brand.

Kelly was spotted having dinner at Les Creatifs Restaurant in Bryanston on Thursday evening.

The singer took to her Instagram timeline documenting her experience in Mzansi — everything from meeting chef Wandile Mabaso, who has also previously cooked for Beyoncé’ and Jay Z, and choreographer Bontle Modiselle who gave her a dance lesson to getting a custom made Bathu sneaker.

Kelly said she would love to visit SA again.

“I left my heart in SA 🇿🇦 I can’t wait to come back, So I can get it.” she wrote.

Watch the video below: