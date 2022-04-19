×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The reasons, the gifts & the selfies! Inside Kelly Rowland’s SA stay

19 April 2022 - 14:30 By Joy Mphande
Kelly Rowland says she wants to visit South Africa again after her last visit.
Image: Twitter\Kelly Rowland

American singer Kelly Rowland stopped traffic during her visit to SA this past weekend.

According to Sunday World the former Destiny's Child member partnered with Brutal Fruit and is set to shoot a commercial for the alcohol brand.

Kelly was spotted having dinner at Les Creatifs Restaurant in Bryanston on Thursday evening.

The singer took to her Instagram timeline documenting her experience in Mzansi —  everything from meeting chef Wandile Mabaso, who has also previously cooked for Beyoncé’ and Jay Z, and choreographer Bontle Modiselle who gave her a dance lesson to getting a custom made Bathu sneaker.

Kelly said she would love to visit SA again.

“I left my heart in SA 🇿🇦 I can’t wait to come back, So I can get it.” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Kelly's visit to SA had Mzansi's brands and celebrities on a mission to gift her their products. 

947 presenter and actress Thando Thabethe gifted a set of Thabootys lingerie to the singer, and DJ Zinhle managed to give the singer her Era jewellery range with the help of social media and Roc Nation's director Isaac Lugudde-Katwe.

“With your help & @LK_four, I was able to get @erabydjzinhle delivered to @KELLYROWLAND . Thank you all for your help.” DJ Zinhle wrote.

