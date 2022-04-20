‘His talent was undeniable’ — Celebs pay tribute to designer Quiteria Kekana

Tributes for international fashion designer Lebogang Quiteria Kekana are mounting on social media after he died on Sunday.

The family confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that the Kekana family confirm the untimely passing of international fashion designer, son, father and brother Lebogang Quiteria Kekana, 38, after a short battle with cancer. Quiteria sadly passed away on April 17 2022 at his Melville home.”

A candlelit ceremony at Quiteria Atelier studios in Melville is set to take place in his honour on Wednesday evening. The designer will be laid to rest on Friday with more details about the funeral to be confirmed.