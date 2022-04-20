×

TshisaLIVE

‘His talent was undeniable’ — Celebs pay tribute to designer Quiteria Kekana

20 April 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Mapula Mafole and other celebs have paid tribute to designer Quiteria Kekana.
Image: Instagram/Mapula Mafole

Tributes for international fashion designer Lebogang Quiteria Kekana are mounting on social media after he died on Sunday.

The family confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

It is with profound regret and sadness that the Kekana family confirm the untimely passing of international fashion designer, son, father and brother Lebogang Quiteria Kekana, 38, after a short battle with cancer. Quiteria sadly passed away on April 17 2022 at his Melville home.”

A candlelit ceremony at Quiteria Atelier studios in Melville is set to take place in his honour on Wednesday evening. The designer will be laid to rest on Friday with more details about the funeral to be confirmed.

Some celebrities took to their timelines to share tributes to the late designer.

“Lala kahle Sthandwa. Heaven just got blessed with another angel. Condolences to the entire fashion industry, fans, friends and the Kekana Family,” wrote actor Khaya Dlala.

“I never knew how fierce I could be until I worked with Q. He helped me find a different kind of confidence in myself and for that I will always be grateful.

“His talent was undeniable and it was always such a pleasure to be his muse. My heart goes out to his family and friends," wrote actress Mapula Mafole.

“Uyayazi inhliziyo yami neyakho wayiveza obala kimi futhi ngiyabonga ngakho konke (You know my heart and I know yours too as you revealed yourself to me. Thank you for everything).

“Lala uphumule namaKhosi (rest in peace) like the king you are sthandwa sami,” said singer Zandie Gumede .

