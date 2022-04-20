×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Let’s pray together’ — SA prays for singer Lira after she suffered a stroke

‘Praying for others is also healing for us’

20 April 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Well wishes have been pouring in after singer Lira suffered a stroke that has affected her speech.
Well wishes have been pouring in after singer Lira suffered a stroke that has affected her speech.
Image: Lira/Twitter

Social media is abuzz with people wishing musician Lerato “Lira” Molapo a speedy recovery after she suffered a stroke in Germany.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Lira's family said the singer had travelled to Germany for a performance but suffered a stroke that has affected her ability to communicate.

“As Lira's family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira's health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke while there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular her speech, has been affected.” r

Tweeps have been sending prayers and well wishes to the star, who the family said is undergoing treatment.

Broadcaster Spitch Nzawumbi took to his Twitter timeline to urge people to pray for Lira, who he said was one of the kindest people in showbiz.

“Lira is one of the kindest people I’ve ever come across in the entertainment industry. We can disagree on a lot of things but not on her work ethic and how seriously she takes her craft. News about her health is devastating. I challenge all believers to #PrayForLira. Siyema," he wrote.

Lira's family said the star was in high spirits. They also thanked Lira's fans and people who had sent prayers and well-wishes.

“We thank you all in advance for your prayers, support, kindness and utmost sensitivity and consideration during this very challenging time in her life.”

Seasoned broadcaster Penny Lebyane shared Bible verses and prayers, guiding tweeps on the prayers they can use to lift up the award-winning songstress.

“Some #PrayersForLira you can pray aloud and you can light a candle. Awhite candle is all inclusive. If you are feeling overwhelmed just pray aloud in any language. Praying for others is also healing for us. So let’s pray together,” she tweeted.

Here are some of the well wishes:

Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany

"Her ability to communicate, in particular her speech, has been impacted."
TshisaLIVE
13 hours ago

Lira talks about putting in the effort to stay relevant as the world changes

"The world you thought you knew is not the same and the attitude I've taken is 'fine, let's pretend I'm starting my career from scratch'."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Lira’s ‘Feel Good’ remixed by Prince Kaybee has her in her feels

"The thing about amapiano is that it resonates with everyone at whatever age. Yes, it was created by ama 2000 but it is something we can all be proud ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He is still a genius’ — Professor praises Zola 7 and explains why he wanted to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A glimpse into Norma Ngoma's birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Mad respect’ — NaakMusiQ pays respect to Cassper, rapper responds TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We cannot wait to meet the little one!' — A glimpse into Tamia Mpisane's baby ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?