Lovers Nadia Nakai and AKA slam break-up and 'fight' reports

The two stars went public with their relationship in early March after sharing a gif video on Instagram of them sharing a kiss while out at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg and they are seemingly still going strong.

After Daily Sun, reported that a source close to the rappers revealed that they got into a heated argument which led to AKA allegedly assaulted Nadia at an after-party and the hotel.

AKA and Nadia Nakai denied the allegations in a joint statement.

“We have received your enquiries relating to our trip to Accra (Ghana) this past weekend. What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign. What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.

“Just to clear the air, there was not physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us, we are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip,” read the statement.

AKA also announced he'll be takin legal action against publications that published the allegedly untrue story.