×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Makhadzi celebrates her Nickelodeon African Star award and #DStvMVCA nods

20 April 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Makhadzi wins her first Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award.
Makhadzi wins her first Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi

Congratulations are in order for Makhadzi, who has had much to celebrate recently after winning a Favourite African star award at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards.

The Limpopo-born star took to her social media timeline to recall her journey of coming from a small village called Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani when she used to dance at taxi ranks.

“One minute you see me dancing and sweating, selling my CD at train stations, taxi ranks or in front of shops in different corners of Tembisa and around Limpopo, the next I am here as African star.

“Thank you very much to everyone who voted for me. We won the Favorite African Star. Thank you very much for accepting me for who I am. I love you,” she wrote.

The singer also celebrated being nominated for this year's DStv Viewers Choice Awards under the favourite personality, favourite song and favourite music artist categories.

“I honestly don't know what to say any more. God is amazing. After all the rejections and doors closed for me because I was mostly misunderstood,. but because of your love and consistent support I continued to work day and night and then I was well-prepared for God's timing. Thank you and please vote for me.”

Makhadzi celebrates Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards nomination

"I honestly didn’t imagine I’d be acknowledged internationally."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Makhadzi thanks fans after her sold out show in Botswana

"Makhadzi, girl from Venda selling out venues in Botswana, to a Botswana audience? I know a G.O.A.T when I see one," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SNAPS | Makhadzi gets queen's welcome in Botswana ahead of her one-woman show

"Botswana is the only country that has shown me so much love even more than my own country."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Makhadzi explains why she pushed dancer off stage, says she meant no harm

Makhadzi says she never intended any harm to her dancer and didn't want to be made out to be a villain when people didn't have the full context of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He is still a genius’ — Professor praises Zola 7 and explains why he wanted to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | A glimpse into Norma Ngoma's birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Mad respect’ — NaakMusiQ pays respect to Cassper, rapper responds TshisaLIVE
  4. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We cannot wait to meet the little one!' — A glimpse into Tamia Mpisane's baby ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods