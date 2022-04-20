Makhadzi celebrates her Nickelodeon African Star award and #DStvMVCA nods

Congratulations are in order for Makhadzi, who has had much to celebrate recently after winning a Favourite African star award at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards.

The Limpopo-born star took to her social media timeline to recall her journey of coming from a small village called Ha-Mashamba Tshivhangani when she used to dance at taxi ranks.

“One minute you see me dancing and sweating, selling my CD at train stations, taxi ranks or in front of shops in different corners of Tembisa and around Limpopo, the next I am here as African star.

“Thank you very much to everyone who voted for me. We won the Favorite African Star. Thank you very much for accepting me for who I am. I love you,” she wrote.