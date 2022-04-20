Sonia Mbele, Ayanda Ncwane assist KZN flood victims

Actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele is set to play her part in disaster-stricken KwaZulu-Natal after the province was hit by floods.

Sonia wants to donate 5,000 litres of her premium 99% pure alkaline water Alkamax valued at R80,000.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, which had been extensively damaged by floods.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the businesswoman said she will be distributing water on April 20 to rescue sites in affected areas of KwaZulu-Natal such as schools, community halls and homes.

“I’ve been through it all. I know the good, the bad and the storm. Giving is in my nature. I’ve been giving in silence. When I get a gig, I would award the underprivileged. Not because I’m rich, but because I know and understand poverty. I know what it feels like to lose everything, and I’d do anything to lend a hand where I can.”

She opted to be in KwaZulu-Natal and not just send her water.

“I’m a mother of four and all my children depend on me. In our industry there is no guarantee. There are the good times and the bad. I know both. And the bad is traumatic. I don’t wish that situation on anyone hence I feel the need to physically be in KwaZulu-Natal. I don’t only want to send my water, I want to be there, within and among the people because I know that pain,” said Sonia.