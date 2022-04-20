×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Faith Nketsi slams pregnancy rumours, says she gained weight

20 April 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Faith Nketsi said she gained a little weight and is not pregnant
Faith Nketsi said she gained a little weight and is not pregnant
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi

Faith Njilo, née Nkesti, has put to bed rumours that there might be a bun in the oven.

Faith recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself as evidence she is not pregnant, and asked people to stop the claims.

The video has been reshared on Twitter. 

In the clip, Faith said she is not pregnant and wants everyone to stop the rumours. She said she was not planning to have a babyme soon, adding that she has gained a bit of weight.

Faith, who was known as “Queen Twerk”, sent shock waves on social media when pictures and videos of her private mahlabiso event surfaced, indicating she was off the market.

She later confirmed this by sharing pictures from her special day on her social media pages.

The twerk queen turned-host and reality TV star tied the knot with longtime partner Nzuzo Njilo in a lavish ceremony.

The newlywed expressed happiness in a series of Twitter posts , speaking of how grateful she was to to settle down someone with who loves her.

“I can’t believe he is my forever,” tweeted the blushing bride. 

“My man has shown me time and time again that he will fight for our love and he loves me no matter what. The consistency in the way he looks at me, I should’ve known we will spend the rest of our lives together."

Under the #njilofoundhisfaith in her tweets she said she couldn't wait to start a family with her hubby

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter with my hubby and build an amazing life for our children and grandchildren. I can’t wait to wake up next to you every morning.”

No longer Miss, but Mrs? Faith Nketsi 'confirms' she's off the market

Faith Nketsi adds new surname to her Instagram name.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'God created me for you' — Faith Nketsi gushes about her hubby Nzuzo Njilo

Faith Nketsi anticipates starting a family with her hubby.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Dancer Kamo Mphela slams pregnancy rumours: ‘I just became thick’

"I gained weight, OK? It's those dollars, the dollars are making me look pregnant."
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

'Yazi nizofa?'- Masasa Mbangeni slams pregnancy rumours once again

"I post my boxing video and someone asked me if I’m pregnant. Yazi nizofa."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘He is still a genius’ — Professor praises Zola 7 and explains why he wanted to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | A glimpse into Norma Ngoma's birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Mad respect’ — NaakMusiQ pays respect to Cassper, rapper responds TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We cannot wait to meet the little one!' — A glimpse into Tamia Mpisane's baby ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?