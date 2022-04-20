WATCH | Faith Nketsi slams pregnancy rumours, says she gained weight
Faith Njilo, née Nkesti, has put to bed rumours that there might be a bun in the oven.
Faith recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself as evidence she is not pregnant, and asked people to stop the claims.
The video has been reshared on Twitter.
In the clip, Faith said she is not pregnant and wants everyone to stop the rumours. She said she was not planning to have a babyme soon, adding that she has gained a bit of weight.
Faith, who was known as “Queen Twerk”, sent shock waves on social media when pictures and videos of her private mahlabiso event surfaced, indicating she was off the market.
Faith Nketsi she is beautiful she confess that she is not pregnant pic.twitter.com/XsEDvvviKN— #30April🎂🎉🎁 (@ISamadula) April 18, 2022
She later confirmed this by sharing pictures from her special day on her social media pages.
The twerk queen turned-host and reality TV star tied the knot with longtime partner Nzuzo Njilo in a lavish ceremony.
The newlywed expressed happiness in a series of Twitter posts , speaking of how grateful she was to to settle down someone with who loves her.
“I can’t believe he is my forever,” tweeted the blushing bride.
“My man has shown me time and time again that he will fight for our love and he loves me no matter what. The consistency in the way he looks at me, I should’ve known we will spend the rest of our lives together."
Under the #njilofoundhisfaith in her tweets she said she couldn't wait to start a family with her hubby
“I’m excited to begin this new chapter with my hubby and build an amazing life for our children and grandchildren. I can’t wait to wake up next to you every morning.”
