TshisaLIVE

YoungstaCPT honours Riky Rick through music

20 April 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
YoungstaCPT wrote a letter to the late rapper, businessman and fashion trendsetter Riky Rick
Image: Instagram/ YoungstaCPT

YoungstaCPT has taken to Twitter to share how he honours Riky Rick with his new song Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh.

After the death of rapper Riky Rick, Youngsta said he was unable to speak because theirs was a beyond the music connection.

It's been less than two months since the death of Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado on February 23.

“During Ramadan I’ve had a lot of time to process my feelings & pray on it. I never spoke much about Riky's passing becoz we had more personal moments than musical moments, so I decided that my way to honour him would be through music,” he tweeted

The rapper is not the only one to pay homage to Riky Rick. Rappers Big Zulu and Stogie T penned tribute songs to honour Riky.

Stogie T, real name Tumi Molekane, took to Instagram on the one month anniversary of Riky's death and shared a freestyle in honour of him.

“Rest easy Rikhado. You were a superstar and touched lives. This one is for the culture we both loved and debated so often. The light of hip hop will never die."

Musician Big Zulu, real name Siyabonga Nene, decided to pay tribute to the star with a song after the news of Riky's death broke. The two worked together on the hit song Imali Eningi and had been friends.

The song was created by Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli and produced by Xowla. 

Riky Rick's words, “It's an exchange of energies, it's an exchange of love, we will catch you guys on the other side, it's your boy Riky Rick, if you never hear from me again, I love you, God bless you. Goodnight,” echo in the song's intro.

