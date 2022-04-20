YoungstaCPT honours Riky Rick through music

YoungstaCPT has taken to Twitter to share how he honours Riky Rick with his new song Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh.

After the death of rapper Riky Rick, Youngsta said he was unable to speak because theirs was a beyond the music connection.

It's been less than two months since the death of Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado on February 23.

“During Ramadan I’ve had a lot of time to process my feelings & pray on it. I never spoke much about Riky's passing becoz we had more personal moments than musical moments, so I decided that my way to honour him would be through music,” he tweeted