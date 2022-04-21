DJ Supta on depression and using music to shed light on social issues

YFM presenter Siyabulela “Supta” Sithole wants to shed light on mental health issues and societal pressures.

The producer and DJ explores those matters in his single Indoda Emadodeni featuring Nkosazana Daughter which is set to be released on April 29.

Supta spoke candidly with TshisaLIVE on his journey with depression as he relates the message of the song to his experience with depression between the period of 2015 and 2016.

“I was really in a depressed space because I was so under pressure to do so much. Not only because of society but because of my own pressure.

“When I got to Johannesburg I had my own individual pressure where you want to achieve all of these things and become a better version of yourself but sometimes things don't go the way you expect them to go and that can depress you or a put you in a corner that you can't come out of,” he told TshisaLIVE.