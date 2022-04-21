DJ Supta on depression and using music to shed light on social issues
DJ Supta tackles mental health issues and suicide rate among men in south Africa with his single Indoda Emadodeni featuring Nkosazana Daughter.
YFM presenter Siyabulela “Supta” Sithole wants to shed light on mental health issues and societal pressures.
The producer and DJ explores those matters in his single Indoda Emadodeni featuring Nkosazana Daughter which is set to be released on April 29.
Supta spoke candidly with TshisaLIVE on his journey with depression as he relates the message of the song to his experience with depression between the period of 2015 and 2016.
“I was really in a depressed space because I was so under pressure to do so much. Not only because of society but because of my own pressure.
“When I got to Johannesburg I had my own individual pressure where you want to achieve all of these things and become a better version of yourself but sometimes things don't go the way you expect them to go and that can depress you or a put you in a corner that you can't come out of,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Supta who now co-hosts the Alist on YFM every weekday from 9-12 alongside Tshepi Mabulana, has been in the entertainment industry for 13 years since developing a keen interest in radio and music for six years.
Having worked with renowned stars such as Prince kaybee, DJ Tira, Ndlovukazi, NaakMuisQ, Lady Zamar, Supta says that he is looking to make “relatable and personal” music in the Afro-house and Afro-tech commercial genres.
“Music is sharing your energy and energy is a big part of music and I believe if you're sharing energy it must be genuine. Creating a song that is really about putting some respect and reminding men that they are worthy regardless of what they provide.
“We always find men in these spaces where they are sort of overwhelmed and under pressure and if you consider the suicide rate around men, the song is about no matter who you are keep pushing, you don't have to put yourself under pressure. It's a message of worth and comfort that is really needed not only in the music space but in SA as a society.”
Speaking of how he's been able to keep his mental health in check since Supta said having a support system including his friends and family kept him focused on the end goal.
“You need a lot of emotional intelligence because you should allow your emotions to take over. This thing is a process and being able to understand that, it took me 7 years to get to prime time at YFM while everyone else I started with is heading to their stations.
“It is a blessing that I am part of YFM because I can say that the process really has moulded me to become the person that I am today. You need to be patient with yourself and understand that you are running my own race.”