×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Emtee celebrates 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year' win at Global Music Awards Africa 2022

21 April 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Emtee and other Mzansi stars win big at this years Global Music Awards Africa.
Rapper Emtee and other Mzansi stars win big at this years Global Music Awards Africa.
Image: Instagram/ Emtee

Congratulations are in order for rapper Emtee after he was named Hip Hop Artist Of The Year at the Global Music Awards Africa 2022.

The Roll Up hitmaker, who won against A-Reece, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, and Ladipoe who were nominated in the 'Hip Hop Artist Of The Year' category took to Twitter celebrating his achievement. 

“Can't keep a good man down innit,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Emtee took to his Twitter timeline speaking of the recognition and acknowledgment he received in other countries for his contribution to the music industry more than in SA.

“It’s not rocket science. I’m appreciated more in foreign countries,” he wrote

“I'm top 10 in Africa.”

The rapper's close friend, award-winning singer Sjava, has spoken about how Emtee is incomparable and that his fans should continue supporting him.

“To all Emtee supporters, you need to understand Emtee can never be compared. If you love, respect and understand what he does, and why he does it, here is my advice: just enjoy his music,” Sjava said in a Twitter post.

Emtee says other countries recognise him more than South Africans

"It’s not rocket science. I’m appreciated more in foreign countries."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Here's a look at some of Mzansi's artists who represented SA at the awards:

Mr JazziQ, won Producer of the Year Mzansi's Josiah De Disciple, Rexxie and Mog Mix Master Garzy; Mi Casa won Group of the Year against Sauti Soul, Major League DJz, Cavemen, R2bees, B2c Soldiers.

Though Busiswa did not, the artist flew SA's flag high as she was nominated under two categories, Popular Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, for a hit song coming with Nigerian singer Naira Marley.

Yanga Chief was nominated under the 'Rapper of the Year' category alongside Manifest Sarkodie Olamide and Khaligraph Jones.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Big Xhosa hits back at Emtee for saying SA hip hop doesn't need him

"None of you hip hop guys have to like me but there's nothing you can do to stop me from getting to my plate."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Emtee says other countries recognise him more than South Africans

"It’s not rocket science. I’m appreciated more in foreign countries."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Emtee explains why he thinks kids aren’t inspired by hip-hop any more

"They are scared to rap because of labels, society and culture vultures who say there's no future in hip-hop"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Rapper Emtee responds to Cassper Nyovest supposedly dissing him

Emtee isn't about hip-hop beefs. The rapper says he couldn't care about being dissed.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  2. Nandi Madida mourns her friend and renowned researcher Ndoni Mcunu TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘He is still a genius’ — Professor praises Zola 7 and explains why he wanted to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has died TshisaLIVE
  5. Ambitiouz Entertainment slam Ntaba YaseDubai’s claims he only gets R3,7k for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?