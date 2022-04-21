Emtee celebrates 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year' win at Global Music Awards Africa 2022
Congratulations are in order for rapper Emtee after he was named Hip Hop Artist Of The Year at the Global Music Awards Africa 2022.
The Roll Up hitmaker, who won against A-Reece, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, and Ladipoe who were nominated in the 'Hip Hop Artist Of The Year' category took to Twitter celebrating his achievement.
“Can't keep a good man down innit,” he wrote.
Earlier this year, Emtee took to his Twitter timeline speaking of the recognition and acknowledgment he received in other countries for his contribution to the music industry more than in SA.
“It’s not rocket science. I’m appreciated more in foreign countries,” he wrote
“I'm top 10 in Africa.”
The rapper's close friend, award-winning singer Sjava, has spoken about how Emtee is incomparable and that his fans should continue supporting him.
“To all Emtee supporters, you need to understand Emtee can never be compared. If you love, respect and understand what he does, and why he does it, here is my advice: just enjoy his music,” Sjava said in a Twitter post.
Here's a look at some of Mzansi's artists who represented SA at the awards:
Mr JazziQ, won Producer of the Year Mzansi's Josiah De Disciple, Rexxie and Mog Mix Master Garzy; Mi Casa won Group of the Year against Sauti Soul, Major League DJz, Cavemen, R2bees, B2c Soldiers.
Though Busiswa did not, the artist flew SA's flag high as she was nominated under two categories, Popular Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, for a hit song coming with Nigerian singer Naira Marley.
Yanga Chief was nominated under the 'Rapper of the Year' category alongside Manifest Sarkodie Olamide and Khaligraph Jones.
