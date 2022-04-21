Emtee celebrates 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year' win at Global Music Awards Africa 2022

Congratulations are in order for rapper Emtee after he was named Hip Hop Artist Of The Year at the Global Music Awards Africa 2022.

The Roll Up hitmaker, who won against A-Reece, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, and Ladipoe who were nominated in the 'Hip Hop Artist Of The Year' category took to Twitter celebrating his achievement.

“Can't keep a good man down innit,” he wrote.