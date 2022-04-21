'It's hot girl season!' — Tweeps react to Minnie Dlamini’s risqué snap
Media personality Minnie Dlamini sent Twitter abuzz with her recent saucy snap she posted on Instagram recently.
According to Tweeps Minnie seems to have lost a lot of weight in a short space of time and has given new meaning to the 'post-divorce glow up.'
On Instagram she shared a very sexy snap of herself looking a little skinnier than usual — and this is something that got her fans talking about it online and this saw her shoot up the Twitter trends list.
In her mentions on Insta her industry peers were clapping for her hotness and some followers were praising her for her new look.
“Keeping quiet would kill me ... You just came with a bang after signing papers,” replied one follower.
A few months ago, South Africans across the country were left shocked after Minnie announced she and her husband Quinton Jones were going through a divorce
In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram, Minnie shared that the two of them had tried counselling and speaking to family but in the end decided to call it quits.
The pair explained that the losses they experienced together in the past two years, as well as the emotional burden and post traumatic distress they faced individually led them down the divorce path.
They said the separation is amicable.
“Despite the end of our marriage and romantic relationship, we remain friends, business partners and loving parents to our beautiful son.”
Minnie and Quinton shut down the internet in 2017 with their amazing traditional wedding and gorgeous white wedding.
Here are some of the reactions :
Eh just saw that Minnie Dlamini post divorce glow, nah guys re sure ka lenyalo mara?! Megan Good came out looking like Megan Best! 😭🤌🏾🔥— Hakaishin⚡ (@Bangzz_world) April 20, 2022
minnie dlamini is having a hot girl season and i love that for her sm— nathi (@anathiamantlane) April 20, 2022
That new Minnie Dlamini pic on Instagram 😱 pic.twitter.com/nmoZ3m4dn1— #VaccinateBotswana (@maity101) April 20, 2022
