'There is an evil spirit lurking around' — Gigi Lamayne urges fans to pray for their faves

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has taken to Twitter to encourage her followers to pray for their faves. A term used for people who follow celeb culture or celebrities

“There is an evil spirit lurking around the streets of entertainment. Please pray for your faves. They’re going through the most,” she tweeted.”

The entertainment industry has been engulfed by a “dark cloud” after the deaths of several SA entertainers within a few months.

Veteran actor Patrick Shai, broadcaster Kuli Roberts, DJ Citi Lyts , Riky Rick, DJ Dimplez and actor Siyanda Sesimani and fashion designer Quiteria Kekana have died in the past three months.

The 38-year-old internationally acclaimed designer died on April 17 after losing his battle against cancer.

“It is with regret and sadness that the Kekana family confirm the untimely passing of international fashion designer, son, father and brother Lebogang Quiteria Kekana, 38, after a short battle with cancer. Quiteria passed away on April 17 at his Melville home."

Musician Lira and actress Joyce Skefu shared with Mzansi on socials that they both suffered a stroke.

Lira's family said the singer had travelled to Germany for a performance but suffered a stroke that has affected her ability to communicate.

“As Lira's family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some developments regarding Lira's health. Lira travelled to Germany for a performance, but suffered a stroke while there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular her speech, has been affected.”