WATCH | DJ Black Coffee rocks Coachella and is ready for round two

Grammy award winner Black Coffee did his first set this past weekend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 in Indio, California.

The internationally acclaimed DJ played an hour set at the Sahara Tent on Saturday night and he took to Twitter to share a clip that wrapped up his first time ever appearance at the festival.

The festival comes on the heels of his Grammy win and he said it's like one after party. In the clip he says he was nervous before the show.

“It's the best Grammy after party, the Grammys are such a big deal and the music lovers that go to Coachella are people who are fully aware of the culture of music,” he said.