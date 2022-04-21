×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here’s why Trevor Noah decided to grow his 'fro

21 April 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Trevor Noah shared an incident where his hair saved their TV
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah via Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

Since lockdown regulations were enforced after the outbreak of Covid-19 a couple of years ago SA-born and US-based comedian Trevor Noah has been rocking a new look that has now stuck and it's his afro.

The comedian has recently shared why he grew his hair out in a recent episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central.

He said he couldn’t see his barber and there was no way he would cut it himself.  And after realising how nice it was to have afro, he decided to keep it for longer.

“What happened was really interesting. At some point, I was like ‘oh, I forgot how fun it is to have hair, especially an afro’. Small things you don’t think about that you don’t appreciate with an afro like one, my head is never hot nor cold any more. On a hot day, I’m fine. On a cold day, I’m fine,” he said.

He recently hosted the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, where internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee made history by bagging the award for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his album Subconsciously.

While hosting, Trevor had a moment with the Korean boy band group and captured a picture of the moment. 

“At my funeral, please don’t use words. Just show this pic. Well, I mean, if you have other angles of this moment feel free to use those as well,” Trevor joked with the hashtag “best night ever”. 

