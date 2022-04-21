WATCH | Here’s why Trevor Noah decided to grow his 'fro

Since lockdown regulations were enforced after the outbreak of Covid-19 a couple of years ago SA-born and US-based comedian Trevor Noah has been rocking a new look that has now stuck and it's his afro.

The comedian has recently shared why he grew his hair out in a recent episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central.

He said he couldn’t see his barber and there was no way he would cut it himself. And after realising how nice it was to have afro, he decided to keep it for longer.

“What happened was really interesting. At some point, I was like ‘oh, I forgot how fun it is to have hair, especially an afro’. Small things you don’t think about that you don’t appreciate with an afro like one, my head is never hot nor cold any more. On a hot day, I’m fine. On a cold day, I’m fine,” he said.