WATCH | Rick Ross sends special shout-out to SA artists

If there's one thing that's undeniable it is that SA musicians are a force to be reckoned with globally right now and American rapper Rick Ross took time out to acknowledge some of his favourite stars in Mzansi.

In a recent video, Rick gave a shout-out to artists in the SA hip hop scene and amapiano — just showing them love because they've shown him love.

“I want to finish shouting out my list of you know supporters from day one I won’t stop that for nothing, DA L.E.S, Priddy Ugly, Tshego, Yanga Chief, Oscar Mbo, Kwesta much love to the squad,” he said.

Watch the video below: