WATCH | DJ Black Coffee rocks Coachella and is ready for round two
“I'm always up for the challenge”
Grammy award winner Black Coffee did his first set this past weekend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 in Indio, California.
The internationally acclaimed DJ played an hour set at the Sahara Tent on Saturday night and he took to Twitter to share a clip that wrapped up his first time ever appearance at the festival.
The festival comes on the heels of his Grammy win and he said it's like one after party. In the clip he says he was nervous before the show.
“It's the best Grammy after party, the Grammys are such a big deal and the music lovers that go to Coachella are people who are fully aware of the culture of music,” he said.
Halfway to weekend two of @coachella and I’m still buzzing from my Sahara debut 🙏🏿— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 20, 2022
See you back for weekend 2, Friday @ 20:10! #GodsVeryOwn #Coachella pic.twitter.com/ifzcaISaNj
Arriving home after the Grammys, he said he was overwhelmed.
“I'm so overwhelmed right now. It is a crazy feeling when you sit alone and wonder if you died, would you know who loved you, what would people say about you. I'm experiencing that moment right now. I'm seeing the love, I'm seeing the support. Its like I'm watching from somewhere. This is such an amazing feeling. It is like magic. I've been talking about it on the plane. I wish I could get on a flight to fly around the continent and sprinkle it so everyone could feel this feeling.”
