WATCH | Rick Ross sends special shout-out to SA artists
If there's one thing that's undeniable it is that SA musicians are a force to be reckoned with globally right now and American rapper Rick Ross took time out to acknowledge some of his favourite stars in Mzansi.
In a recent video, Rick gave a shout-out to artists in the SA hip hop scene and amapiano — just showing them love because they've shown him love.
“I want to finish shouting out my list of you know supporters from day one I won’t stop that for nothing, DA L.E.S, Priddy Ugly, Tshego, Yanga Chief, Oscar Mbo, Kwesta much love to the squad,” he said.
Watch the video below:
In August 2021, Da L.E.S received a message from Rick for endorsing his Bumbu and Luc Belaire liquor manufacturers which he is the ambassador for.
“I simply wish to ship out a giant congratulations to Da LES, I wish to thanks for all of the help you will have proven on the Bleu bottles, the Villon, the McQueen, Bumbu, the listing goes on I salute everyone that’s in Africa,” the rapper said.
Kwesta, who featured the American star on his single Kuhambani, had him meet his grandmother in Katlehong during the filming of their music video in 2018.
