Ayanda Borotho asks people not to disrespect KZN flood victims as they help them

Ayanda Borotho has slammed people using KZN flood victims to gain attention to themselves on social media.

More than 4,000 homes being destroyed and more than 400 lives lost due to the KwaZulu-Natal floods. Celebrities and many people have been contributing towards aiding people affected.

The actress and activist took to her social media recently saying people refrain from posting personal content when sharing invasive images of the affected.

“I get it. People are out there helping out in whatever way they can. KZN is reeling from disaster. It's a mess guys. What we see in news reports is nothing, but can we please stop posting the people affected.

“Post the destruction, not the people. This is not about you. It's not about us. It's about those affected. Post what you are doing, your groceries and blankets.” she wrote.

Ayanda continued saying people were losing the plot on why some were posting about the national disaster on their social platforms.

“These we post to encourage people to give and raise funds going as far as posing for pictures, posting imisamo where clothes of their children and family members are laid in memoriam, women on grieving mattresses ... Where's the dignity in that? People have lost everything and now you're stripping them of their dignity just so you can post?

“Lots of people are doing their bit without cameras. This is not PR. These are real people. Stop playing with real lives on these fake social media streets. Even content must have ui. Leaning to respect people regardless of their social class.”