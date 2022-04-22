×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Borotho asks people not to disrespect KZN flood victims as they help them

22 April 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Ayanda Borotho unimpressed with people posting KZN flood victims.
Actress Ayanda Borotho unimpressed with people posting KZN flood victims.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Borotho

Ayanda Borotho has slammed people using KZN flood victims to gain attention to themselves on social media.

More than 4,000 homes being destroyed and more than 400 lives lost due to the KwaZulu-Natal floods. Celebrities and many people have been contributing towards aiding people affected.

The actress and activist took to her social media recently saying people refrain from posting personal content when sharing invasive images of the affected. 

“I get it. People are out there helping out in whatever way they can. KZN is reeling from disaster. It's a mess guys. What we see in news reports is nothing, but can we please stop posting the people affected.

“Post the destruction, not the people. This is not about you. It's not about us. It's about those affected. Post what you are doing, your groceries and blankets.” she wrote.

Ayanda continued saying people were losing the plot on why some were posting about the national disaster on their social platforms.

“These we post to encourage people to give and raise funds going as far as posing for pictures, posting imisamo where clothes of their children and family members are laid in memoriam, women on grieving mattresses ... Where's the dignity in that? People have lost everything and now you're stripping them of their dignity just so you can post?

“Lots of people are doing their bit without cameras. This is not PR. These are real people. Stop playing with real lives on these fake social media streets. Even content must have ui. Leaning to respect people regardless of their social class.”                                          

'Everything is energy' — actress Ayanda Borotho cautions followers about the content they consume

"That phone that is always dictating your state of mind because it pours into you even when you don't realise it. It is so dangerous because it's the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ayanda Borotho calls for people to restore functional family structures for thriving communities

"A functional family is the backbone of a thriving society. When a society is broken, it means our families are broken."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Ayanda Borotho reminds women stuck in toxic relationships: 'Leaving is love'

"Stop serving what doesn't  serve you back. And sometimes it may serve you, but does it serve you right?"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

LISTEN | How Ayanda Borotho ignited meaningful GBV conversations through ‘Nqobile’

"It has become easier to admit I need help. I'm realising people are available to help to help but we (women) don't call on them." ion.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  2. Heavy K sets record straight on his feels about Black Coffee's Grammy-winning ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nandi Madida mourns her friend and renowned researcher Ndoni Mcunu TshisaLIVE
  4. Ambitiouz Entertainment slam Ntaba YaseDubai’s claims he only gets R3,7k for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Let’s pray together’ — SA prays for singer Lira after she suffered a stroke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?