WATCH | ‘It wasn’t because of drinking and driving’ — Sbahle Mpisane opens up about tragic car accident

Fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane has opened up about the horrific car accident that left her fighting for her life,

In an interview with YouTuber Owamie Hlongwane, she opened up about the events that led up to her accident that landed her in hospital

She spent several months in ICU after her car reportedly burst into flames after she lost control of the vehicle on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban during the early hours of August 9 2018.

Owamie asked her if there was alcohol consumption involved at the time of the accident.