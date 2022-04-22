WATCH | ‘It wasn’t because of drinking and driving’ — Sbahle Mpisane opens up about tragic car accident
‘Someone was the cause’
Fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane has opened up about the horrific car accident that left her fighting for her life,
In an interview with YouTuber Owamie Hlongwane, she opened up about the events that led up to her accident that landed her in hospital
She spent several months in ICU after her car reportedly burst into flames after she lost control of the vehicle on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in Durban during the early hours of August 9 2018.
Owamie asked her if there was alcohol consumption involved at the time of the accident.
"I won't say there was no alcohol involved, because I was out. But I don't drink to get drunk, obviously. I was fine but it was a whole situation that no one knows that got me into the car accident and only I know what happened. The only people who can speak are me and someone else.”
When asked if she was comfortable to share more about the accident, she said it was allegedly caused by an ex-friend, but she did not want to name them.
Watch the full video below:
"The car accident wasn't because Sbahle was drinking and driving, no. There happened to be a situation. Unfortunately the cameras were not working and either way it was something which was seen and I have approached the situation face to face and something happened.
"Someone was the cause of my car accident but there were no cameras and I am alive. I happened to know the person. The person was my friend, but it's nothing to talk about because I don't want to mention their name and I am alive."
Taking to Instagram a year after her accident, Sbahle shared how suffering from amnesia after the accident almost made her forget she was an intellectual woman and made her question if she could rise above her injuries.
"My traumatic injuries on both my feet made me question if I could steer myself in any direction I choose. None the less, a few understood and pushed me to reclaim myself and relook at my directions."
