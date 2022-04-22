×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tweeps left confused by kwaito legend Mapaputsi’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview

22 April 2022 - 09:57 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Veteran kwaito artist Mapaputsi's tsotsi lingo left some Chillers confused
Veteran kwaito artist Mapaputsi's tsotsi lingo left some Chillers confused
Image: Instagram/ Mapaputsi

Kwaito legend Sandile "Mapaputsi" Ngwenya's recent appearance on Podcast and Chill left fans confused for days.

Mapaputsi seemed not to be interested in answering some questions put to him.

"The Mapaputsi interview was not for children from the burbs. Too much tsotsi lingo and you can't trust MacG with such. He was giggling – lost throughout," said one tweep,

Some, including music exec Nota Baloyi and broadcaster DJ Sbu, were impressed with the interview.

"Dankie, no sub-titles! Podcast and Chill you were the MVP making sense of everything, collecting the facts, and highlighting the important bits. Shout out to Mac G for keeping up and remembering the question," tweeted Nota.

It may seem like Mapaputsi has been off the radar for a while, but he recently told TshisaLIVE that he has no intention of retiring from music any time soon, and hopes to release an album later this year.

He revealed he wanted to help other artists get into the music space through his company Izinja Productions.

“I want to help know the truth about the entertainment industry and for them to know their rights within the space so they don't get exploited. Music is a stepping stone. They will start there and pursue other things because music opens doors," he said ahead of the Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival.

Mapaputsi captured the hearts of Mzansi with his album Izinja, which secured him Best Kwaito Artist and Best Kwaito Song at the Metro FM Awards in 2002 and Best Kwaito Song and Best Music Video accolades at the SA Music Awards in 2003. 

Here are some reactions to his interview on Podcast and Chill

READ MORE:

'Strictly Kwaito' festival set to be held in April for Zola 7

"Ngiyabonga Mpumalanga," said Zola 7.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Zola 7 has always been a brother to me’ — Mapaputsi talks Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival

"We love Zola and we say this is not only for him because tomorrow it could be me or another artist."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘I no longer get offended ’ — Cassper responds to Slik Talk trolling him

"This kid is not as bad as we think he is."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Dineo Ranaka launches own podcast, teases heated tell-all with ex-bae Blaklez

Dineo Ranaka is excited to launch her own podcast.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  2. Heavy K sets record straight on his feels about Black Coffee's Grammy-winning ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nandi Madida mourns her friend and renowned researcher Ndoni Mcunu TshisaLIVE
  4. Ambitiouz Entertainment slam Ntaba YaseDubai’s claims he only gets R3,7k for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Let’s pray together’ — SA prays for singer Lira after she suffered a stroke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?