WATCH | Tweeps left confused by kwaito legend Mapaputsi’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview

Kwaito legend Sandile "Mapaputsi" Ngwenya's recent appearance on Podcast and Chill left fans confused for days.
Mapaputsi seemed not to be interested in answering some questions put to him.
This #podcastandchillwithmacg Segmet With Mapaputsi Killed Me!!🔥🔥😂😂#Mapaputsi #MacG pic.twitter.com/kpbHnHhcRM— PLAYER1505 (@Player1505) April 21, 2022
"The Mapaputsi interview was not for children from the burbs. Too much tsotsi lingo and you can't trust MacG with such. He was giggling – lost throughout," said one tweep,
Some, including music exec Nota Baloyi and broadcaster DJ Sbu, were impressed with the interview.
"Dankie, no sub-titles! Podcast and Chill you were the MVP making sense of everything, collecting the facts, and highlighting the important bits. Shout out to Mac G for keeping up and remembering the question," tweeted Nota.
@Mapaputsi3 is a dope story teller. Real, raw, kasi and extremely funny!— #djsbu (@djsbu) April 21, 2022
Congratulations gents, thanks for the inspiration 🙏🏿@MacGUnleashed @Solphendukaa#podcastandchillwithmacg
It may seem like Mapaputsi has been off the radar for a while, but he recently told TshisaLIVE that he has no intention of retiring from music any time soon, and hopes to release an album later this year.
He revealed he wanted to help other artists get into the music space through his company Izinja Productions.
“I want to help know the truth about the entertainment industry and for them to know their rights within the space so they don't get exploited. Music is a stepping stone. They will start there and pursue other things because music opens doors," he said ahead of the Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival.
Mapaputsi captured the hearts of Mzansi with his album Izinja, which secured him Best Kwaito Artist and Best Kwaito Song at the Metro FM Awards in 2002 and Best Kwaito Song and Best Music Video accolades at the SA Music Awards in 2003.
Here are some reactions to his interview on Podcast and Chill:
The Mapaputsi interview was not for children from the burbs.. Too much Tsotsi lingo & you can't trust MacG with such, he was giggling – lost throughout🥵 #podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/jOrogi7fjn— Menzi Nxumalo (@Menzi__Nxumalo) April 21, 2022
Mapaputsi confusing MacG like hell #podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/ulOjGkx66F— Nolwazi Mabaleka (@Makhumalo_Nolly) April 21, 2022
The lesson from Mapaputsi is:— Zito_ (@Zito_Zwane) April 21, 2022
If you can't convince them, confuse them. #podcastandchillwithmacg
Every time when Mapaputsi tries to answers questions from MacG already I will be laughing out loud 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/2wfAHBiCnb— Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) April 21, 2022
MacG and Mapaputsi interview got to be the funniest interview of all ANGEKE 🤞🏽😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 @Solphendukaa #podcastandchillwithmacg Nooo! Man 🤣🤣🤣😂 @Player1505— Sfiso (@Sifiso29504466) April 21, 2022
One thing about Mapaputsi, he is a terrible storyteller. That interview is a mess 😒 #podcastandchillwithmacg— Nokuthula Khanyile (@noks_khanyile) April 21, 2022
To be honest Mapaputsi did not need MacG or Sol in this episode, he interviewed himself 😂😂😂 just like the Israel episode 🔥 #podcastandchillwithmacg— Luvo Mankayi (@MissLuvo_Lee) April 21, 2022
