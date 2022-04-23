Cassper says he annoyed people who benefited from ‘the boxing industry being dead’

Cassper Nyovest started dabbling in the boxing world with his Fame vs Clout match with controversial YouTuber Slik Talk.

While that made Mzansi stand up and take notice, it was his Celeb City boxing match with musician NaakMusiQ that made the rapper realise that bringing attention to the boxing world might be stepping on certain people's toes.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, Cassper said he is getting on the wrong side of people who would rather see the sport remain “dead”.

“The one thing I didn't think about when I started these boxing exhibitions is that I'm actually pissing off some people in the boxing world. The guys who are making money from its death. The ones who prefer it to stay the way it is so they can rob boxers and make money off them.”