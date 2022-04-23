SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s baby shower
After being scarce on the social media streets for weeks, actress and mom-to-be Natasha Thahane has finally shared captured moments from her exclusive baby shower in March.
The actress hasn't posted as much on her socials since she broke the net with her “bun in the oven” announcement. However, her fans caught a whiff of her baby shower taking place in March when some attendees shared pictures.
Since then #TeamNatasha has been waiting in anticipation for the actress to share moments from her and baby's special doe at the gorgeous Suitability Gardens (same place where Faith Nketsi-Njilo recently had her mahlabiso).
Natasha took to Instagram to thank her family and friends for getting together to celebrate her and baby. She closed her comment section to stop trolls in their tracks.
“This is a hugely overdue. Thank you. Thank you to family and friends for throwing such an amazing shower in my honour. ”
Having made it a point to control the narrative about what parts of her life she shares with the public as a celebrity, Natasha has often rejected questions asking her to confirm who she is dating.
However, the last person who she gushed about and had her fans thinking they are the new “It” couple was soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.
In celebration of his 28th birthday last year, the actress wrote a heartfelt message to Thembinkosi, declaring her love for him and wishing him well in life.
“May God continue to protect and guide you all the days of your life. Wishing you many more years of happiness, love, peace and full access to heaven’s resources. I admire and respect who you are. I love you Mr! Beke le beke,” she wrote at the time.
Here are some snaps from the shower:
