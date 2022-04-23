×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s baby shower

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
23 April 2022 - 08:00
Natasha Thahane has shared snaps from her baby shower.
Natasha Thahane has shared snaps from her baby shower.
Image: Instagram/Natasha Thahane.

After being scarce on the social media streets for weeks, actress and mom-to-be Natasha Thahane has finally shared captured moments from her exclusive baby shower in March.

The actress hasn't posted as much on her socials since she broke the net with her “bun in the oven” announcement. However, her fans caught a whiff of her baby shower taking place in March when some attendees shared pictures.

Since then #TeamNatasha has been waiting in anticipation for the actress to share moments from her and baby's special doe at the gorgeous Suitability Gardens (same place where Faith Nketsi-Njilo recently had her mahlabiso).

Natasha took to Instagram to thank her family and friends for getting together to celebrate her and baby. She closed her comment section to stop trolls in their tracks.

This is a hugely overdue. Thank you. Thank you to family and friends for throwing such an amazing shower in my honour. ”

Having made it a point to control the narrative about what parts of her life she shares with the public as a celebrity, Natasha has often rejected questions asking her to confirm who she is dating.

However, the last person who she gushed about and had her fans thinking they are the new “It” couple was soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

In celebration of his 28th birthday last year, the actress wrote a heartfelt message to  Thembinkosi, declaring her love for him and wishing him well in life.

May God continue to protect and guide you all the days of your life. Wishing you many more years of happiness, love, peace and full access to heaven’s resources. I admire and respect who you are. I love you Mr! Beke le beke,” she wrote at the time.

Here are some snaps from the shower:

Slik Talk takes a swipe at Natasha Thahane’s 'baby daddy' Thembinkosi Lorch

"Lorch is an over-hyped media darling," said Slik Talk.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Halala! Natasha Thahane is pregnant

With nothing but a crown emoji as her caption, Natasha Thahane broke the net with her baby bump snap!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nathi Mthethwa: Natasha Thahane made her request for funding to me

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has revealed actress Natasha Thahane’s request for funds to study in the US was made directly to him.
Politics
4 months ago

Natasha Thahane reveals she got over R1m from government thanks to Baleka Mbete

“I asked Mam’ Baleka (Mbete) and was like, ‘Mama, I need to go back to school. I’ve been accepted … I don’t know what I’m going to do, can I have ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Heavy K sets record straight on his feels about Black Coffee's Grammy-winning ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Rick Ross sends special shout-out to SA artists TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Who’s the king?’ — Cassper Nyovest reacts to shoutout from Rick Ross TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tweeps left confused by kwaito legend Mapaputsi’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ambitiouz Entertainment slam Ntaba YaseDubai’s claims he only gets R3,7k for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer