SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s baby shower

After being scarce on the social media streets for weeks, actress and mom-to-be Natasha Thahane has finally shared captured moments from her exclusive baby shower in March.

The actress hasn't posted as much on her socials since she broke the net with her “bun in the oven” announcement. However, her fans caught a whiff of her baby shower taking place in March when some attendees shared pictures.

Since then #TeamNatasha has been waiting in anticipation for the actress to share moments from her and baby's special doe at the gorgeous Suitability Gardens (same place where Faith Nketsi-Njilo recently had her mahlabiso).

Natasha took to Instagram to thank her family and friends for getting together to celebrate her and baby. She closed her comment section to stop trolls in their tracks.

“This is a hugely overdue. Thank you. Thank you to family and friends for throwing such an amazing shower in my honour. ”