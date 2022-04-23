WATCH | Cut the crap! Slik Talk trolls Cassper for not sticking to his word

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has called out rapper Cassper Nyovest after he said he got robbed at his Celeb City boxing match.

Taking to his YouTube channel recently, Slik called Cassper a “fraudulent coward” for going back on his word. Cassper tweeted before the match that he would guest appear on Podcast and Chill if he lost the Celeb City boxing match at Sun City. However he said he won't show face.

Slik said everybody watched the fight between him and musician NaakMusiQ and he lost it fair and square.

“The fact that you are saying you got robbed, how do you get robbed at your own event? Cassper Nyovest I've never seen that happen before. Cassper Nyovest cut the crap, take your L and keep it moving. Put your ego to the side and take your L. People are gonna respect your more if you are gonna take your L and keep it moving. You making excuses about the judges, about the gloves. My ni*#a you are just starting to look bad day by day.”

Watch video below