WATCH | Cut the crap! Slik Talk trolls Cassper for not sticking to his word
‘You making excuses about the judges, about the gloves. My ni*#a you are just starting to look bad day by day’
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has called out rapper Cassper Nyovest after he said he got robbed at his Celeb City boxing match.
Taking to his YouTube channel recently, Slik called Cassper a “fraudulent coward” for going back on his word. Cassper tweeted before the match that he would guest appear on Podcast and Chill if he lost the Celeb City boxing match at Sun City. However he said he won't show face.
Slik said everybody watched the fight between him and musician NaakMusiQ and he lost it fair and square.
“The fact that you are saying you got robbed, how do you get robbed at your own event? Cassper Nyovest I've never seen that happen before. Cassper Nyovest cut the crap, take your L and keep it moving. Put your ego to the side and take your L. People are gonna respect your more if you are gonna take your L and keep it moving. You making excuses about the judges, about the gloves. My ni*#a you are just starting to look bad day by day.”
Watch video below
Cassper lost his celebrity boxing match against NaakMusiQ at Sun City on April 9.
He is adamant he did not lose the match and his Twitter timeline is proof. When replying to a tweet he revealed some of the things that stood in his way of winning.
“16 oz gloves which were forced on us a day before the fight for 'Exhibition Rules'. Made it impossible to get a knockout. Sliq took a 10oz. That why the legs gave in. Lesson learnt. We will be back. Rework the plan, get the lungs built and we go again,” he tweeted.
16 Oz gloves which were forced on us a day before the fight for "Exhibition Rules." Made it impossible to get a knockout. Sliq tall took a 10 oz. That why the legs gave in. Lesson learnt doe, we will be back. Rework the plan, get the lungs built and we go again. https://t.co/nlEDAfxBnS— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2022
Though Slik seemed to be highly opinionated when it comes to Cassper, the rapper said he was no longer aggrieved by Slik Talk making comments about him.
In an interview with Robert Marawa on VumaFM ahead of the match, Cassper responded to the YouTuber, saying he was no longer offended by his comments after he took jabs at him for not making Sol Phenduka the commentator for the boxing match.
“He's got a lot of energy. What's weird is that he did not have that energy on the night when I was standing across the ring. He was begging me. After I beat up Slik Talk, for me he just became a comedian because after meeting him and interacting with him, I realised he's not who plays on the internet. He's actually a very soft child, a good child. He came with his mom," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.