×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Liesl and Musa Mthombeni celebrate 8 months of wedded bliss

23 April 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musa and Liesl Mthombeni have been married for eight months.
Musa and Liesl Mthombeni have been married for eight months.
Image: Instagram/Musa Mthombeni

TV presenter and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni and his wife, broadcaster and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie, recently celebrated their eighth month anniversary.

Liesl recently took to her Instagram to share the first video the pair took together as newlyweds after they walked down the aisle.

Since going public with their relationship, Musa and Liesl have been one of the most followed couples in celebville and have gained hundreds of fans who have watched the pair celebrate their love.

The married couple celebrate their anniversary every month and it is totes cute to watch.

They both shared their messages on their Instagram accounts.

“I know we joke a lot but this is a serious relationship — please see picture for reference. I love you my baby. Happy 7 months,” wrote Liesl.

Dr Musa had nothing but sweet words to say about his wifey.

“The past 7 months of marriage and 19 months together have been absolute bliss. You’ve made me want more out of life while in the same breath I’m 100% content with what I have. Thank you Mrs Mthombeni. You have my heart. I love and like you so much,” he wrote.

Musa never shies away from adoring his wife on the TLs. He was all in his feels in a very memorable tweet when he said marrying  Liesl was one of the best decisions he's ever made. The doctor has been living his wildest dreams by marrying Liesl, and he's not shy to love her loudly and publicly every chance he gets.

“Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Words fail me.”

Musa Mthombeni gushes over his wife Liesl’s new level of being a 'baddie'

Musa keeps finding new ways of complimenting his wife and the pro-#BlackLlove bunch loves to see it!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni’s Zanzibar bestiecation!

"Me, in a thong, in Zanzibar, posing for pictures on the beach, on a Monday. That’s all."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SNAPS | Five times Musa Mthombeni won husband Olympics this year

2021 gifted us with Musa and Liesl's love story and we love to see it!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie celebrate two months since saying ‘I do’

"Happy two monthiversary to my lovely wife, Liesl. I couldn’t have prayed for or asked for anything better," Musa said.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Heavy K sets record straight on his feels about Black Coffee's Grammy-winning ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Who’s the king?’ — Cassper Nyovest reacts to shoutout from Rick Ross TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Rick Ross sends special shout-out to SA artists TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tweeps left confused by kwaito legend Mapaputsi’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s baby shower TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer