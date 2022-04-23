WATCH | Liesl and Musa Mthombeni celebrate 8 months of wedded bliss
TV presenter and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni and his wife, broadcaster and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie, recently celebrated their eighth month anniversary.
Liesl recently took to her Instagram to share the first video the pair took together as newlyweds after they walked down the aisle.
Since going public with their relationship, Musa and Liesl have been one of the most followed couples in celebville and have gained hundreds of fans who have watched the pair celebrate their love.
The married couple celebrate their anniversary every month and it is totes cute to watch.
They both shared their messages on their Instagram accounts.
“I know we joke a lot but this is a serious relationship — please see picture for reference. I love you my baby. Happy 7 months,” wrote Liesl.
Dr Musa had nothing but sweet words to say about his wifey.
“The past 7 months of marriage and 19 months together have been absolute bliss. You’ve made me want more out of life while in the same breath I’m 100% content with what I have. Thank you Mrs Mthombeni. You have my heart. I love and like you so much,” he wrote.
Musa never shies away from adoring his wife on the TLs. He was all in his feels in a very memorable tweet when he said marrying Liesl was one of the best decisions he's ever made. The doctor has been living his wildest dreams by marrying Liesl, and he's not shy to love her loudly and publicly every chance he gets.
“Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Words fail me.”
