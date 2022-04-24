SNAPS | A look inside Ntando Kunene’s 30th birthday celebration

Former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Kunene has turned 30 and held a celebration fit for the queen she is.

The gorgeous model and mother of one hosted friends and family to celebrate her birthday at her home, where Nono Events set up a marquee and made it look like heaven on earth.

Dressed in a stunning red number by Scalo Designer, Ntando looked breathtaking as she danced the night away.

Taking to Instagram, the model expressed her gratitude.

“Thank you so much for your birthday messages. I may not get to each message, but I see them and I appreciate it. Ngiyabonga Kakhulu! Love & Light.

“A night worth celebrating. @nono_events thank you [for] making my night so magical. It was perfect! We ushered in 30 in a spectacular way! What a night!!! Thirty, flirty and thriving,” she wrote.

Check out the videos and snaps below: