TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside reality TV star Londie London 30th birthday high tea party

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
24 April 2022 - 08:00
Rapper Londie London at the Bridgerton Affair in Johannesburg The event featured an elite list of highly esteemed special guests from Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Rapper and reality TV star Londie London has joined the “dirty thirty” squad but she approached the third floor with class and a modern tea party.

Under the theme #LondiesThirTea the mom of one invited her friends to have “tea” as she celebrated her trip around the sun.

Famous faces at her intimate do included the likes of Lasizwe, Cici, Kefilwe Mabote and Lerato Sengadi.

Check out the snaps below:

After keeping off the public radar for a while without releasing music and striding into business ventures, Londie told TshisaLIVE she wanted to use the reality show  as a platform to showcase the evolution of her brand. 

“Since I've become a wife and a mother, I said it would be a great idea for the public to see how I’m rebranding myself. People know me as this sexy singer, but they don't really know my personality and what I'm about outside the entertainment industry. So when I got the opportunity to be one of the housewives, I said it was a great way for me to connect with a new audience.”

Roping her hubby, son Uminathi and mother into the reality TV world, Londie hoped to show Mzansi all aspects of who she is as a businesswoman, wife, mother, and daughter.

“Putting my personal life out there was the most challenging part for me ... My child is going to be on TV as well and I haven't even posted his face on social media. At first, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’ But I was like, ‘OK, for once, let me just tell my story,' you know, rather than letting other people do it.”

