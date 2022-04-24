T’bose and Mapaseka Mokwele celebrate two decades of marriage
Celebrity couple and radio personalities TBose and his wife Mapaseka Mokwele gave the country something to gush over this week when their anniversary soirée was talked about on the TLs.
The couple celebrated 20 years of wedded bliss and took to their social media to mark the special day.
Two decades is no child's play and the couple know it. Clips of what seemed like a celebration of their milestone surfaced on Twitter, with veteran radio jock Thabo Mokwele saying the most heartwarming things to his wifey.
“For me this day marks the first half of us finding each other, finding our rhythm, finding our sweet spot and doing what God has asked us to do, bringing children. That part we are done, now can this next 20 be ours, just you and I,” T'bose said in a room full of people who came to witness their love.
After getting married in 2002, they were divorced in 2013. They rekindled the flame and were remarried in 2016.
In an interview on Real Talk With Anele years ago, T'bose shared they are happy together because Mapaseka has his best interests at heart and they always find their way back to each other because “she is the yin to his yang”
“I chose her because she is my best friend, she is beautiful and even if she upsets me, I am still able to come back and apologise, even if I am not wrong, and that is the kind of person every man needs,” he said.
“The basics made it very easy for us to get back to each other. We are not the example of how it should be but we wake up every day and 'relationship',” Mapaseka said.
