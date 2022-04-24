×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

T’bose and Mapaseka Mokwele celebrate two decades of marriage

24 April 2022 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The Mokweles have been married for 20 years and recently celebrated their anniversary.
The Mokweles have been married for 20 years and recently celebrated their anniversary.
Image: Instagram/ Tbose Mokwele

Celebrity couple and radio personalities TBose and his wife Mapaseka Mokwele gave the country something to gush over this week when their anniversary soirée was talked about on the TLs.

The couple celebrated 20 years of wedded bliss and took to their social media to mark the special day.

Two decades is no child's play and the couple know it. Clips of what seemed like a celebration of their milestone surfaced on Twitter, with veteran radio jock Thabo Mokwele saying the most heartwarming things to his wifey.

“For me this day marks the first half of us finding each other, finding our rhythm, finding our sweet spot and doing what God has asked us to do, bringing children. That part we are done, now can this next 20 be ours, just you and I,” T'bose said in a room full of people who came to witness their love.

After getting married in 2002,  they were divorced in 2013. They rekindled the flame and were remarried in 2016. 

In an interview on Real Talk With Anele years ago, T'bose shared they are happy together because Mapaseka has his best interests at heart and they always find their way back to each other because “she is the yin to his yang”

“I chose her because she is my best friend, she is beautiful and even if she upsets me, I am still able to come back and apologise, even if I am not wrong, and that is the kind of person every man needs,” he said.

“The basics made it very easy for us to get back to each other. We are not the example of how it should be but we wake up every day and 'relationship',” Mapaseka said.

SNAPS | A Master’s graduate. Inside Mapaseka Mokwele’s graduation ceremony

Kaya FM presenter Mapaseka Mokwele shares pictures from her graduation ceremony.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Celeb #PowerCouples dish out love advice

Mzansi stars on the unique spice that keeps their relationships cooking, even after many years together
Lifestyle
3 years ago

TV personality Mapaseka Mokwele recovering after hospital scare

TV and radio personality Mapaseka Mokwele is reportedly recovering after a short hospital stay earlier this week. Mapaseka, who hosts Home with ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

Thabo and Mapaseka Mokwele detail reuniting after divorce

Celebrity couple Thabo and Mapaseka Mokwele's marriage has definitely stood the test of time. The Kaya FM personalities have been married, divorced ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Who’s the king?’ — Cassper Nyovest reacts to shoutout from Rick Ross TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s baby shower TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Rick Ross sends special shout-out to SA artists TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper says he annoyed people who benefited from ‘the boxing industry being ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Tweeps left confused by kwaito legend Mapaputsi’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer