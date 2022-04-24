T’bose and Mapaseka Mokwele celebrate two decades of marriage

Celebrity couple and radio personalities TBose and his wife Mapaseka Mokwele gave the country something to gush over this week when their anniversary soirée was talked about on the TLs.

The couple celebrated 20 years of wedded bliss and took to their social media to mark the special day.

Two decades is no child's play and the couple know it. Clips of what seemed like a celebration of their milestone surfaced on Twitter, with veteran radio jock Thabo Mokwele saying the most heartwarming things to his wifey.

“For me this day marks the first half of us finding each other, finding our rhythm, finding our sweet spot and doing what God has asked us to do, bringing children. That part we are done, now can this next 20 be ours, just you and I,” T'bose said in a room full of people who came to witness their love.