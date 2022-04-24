WATCH | Master KG falls on stage during his performance

Master KG is definitely one to leave a great memorable moment on stage. In early January the Limpopo-born star kissed Makhadzi on stage during their performance and called her his wife.

That moment caused a frenzy on social media as it fuelled speculations that the two stars had rekindled their relationship after the couple announced the end of their long-term relationship in 2020 to focus on their budding careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we need to achieve big things ...” Master KG wrote on his Facebook timeline announcing their break-up.

While the couple have not addressed the onstage kiss and tease that they are back together on social media, they have excited fans thinking that they could be a union again.

