WATCH | Master KG falls on stage during his performance

An old video of Master KG falling on stage during a performance has come to light that had his fans singing his praises for his quick recovery.
Almost every artist has experienced an occasional onstage accident, and while some can lead to injury and embarrassment, the Jerusalema hitmaker falling on stage and quickly recovering has tweeps convinced that that moment is a great depiction of what separates Master KG as a seasoned artist from any other artist.
Master Kg falls on stage but bounce back like nothing happened... They don't call him Master Kg for nothing 👌👌👌— Nosphiwe (@nosphiwevixen) April 19, 2022
Master KG is definitely one to leave a great memorable moment on stage. In early January the Limpopo-born star kissed Makhadzi on stage during their performance and called her his wife.
That moment caused a frenzy on social media as it fuelled speculations that the two stars had rekindled their relationship after the couple announced the end of their long-term relationship in 2020 to focus on their budding careers.
“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young and we need to achieve big things ...” Master KG wrote on his Facebook timeline announcing their break-up.
While the couple have not addressed the onstage kiss and tease that they are back together on social media, they have excited fans thinking that they could be a union again.
