TshisaLIVE

A look inside Kid X and Dudu’s welcome of the bride ceremony

25 April 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kid X and Duduzile have completed all the traditional process of marriage. The Mahlangus have welcomed their bride
Image: Instagram / Dudu Chili

Rapper Bonginkosi “KidX” Mahlangu and his model and entrepreneur wife Duduzile “Dudu” Chili looked stunning at their welcome of the bride ceremony over the weekend.

Their intimate affair, a ceremony held to officially welcome the new bride at her in-laws. is the final step in the cultural matrimonial process.

Among the guests were rapper Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, Yolanda Vilakazi, Nota Baloyi and Berita. 

"The Mahlangus welcomed their bride. Watched these two grow together from their early courtship to getting married and starting a family. I must say I never doubted you were made for one another. Here’s to forever together. I love you Mr and Mrs Mahlangu," wrote Nota.

The wedded couple were together for a few years before Kid X popped the question.

The rapper paid lobola in 2020 and confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he proposed to Dudu and had paid lobola.

“Yes, we are engaged and I have paid lobola but I'm not trying to have an interview about it,” Kid X told TshisaLIVE.

Here's a look at the ceremony: 

Dudu Chili, Yonesa and Kid X
Dudu Chili, Yonesa and Kid X
Image: Instagram/ Kid X

