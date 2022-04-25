A look inside Kid X and Dudu’s welcome of the bride ceremony

Rapper Bonginkosi “KidX” Mahlangu and his model and entrepreneur wife Duduzile “Dudu” Chili looked stunning at their welcome of the bride ceremony over the weekend.

Their intimate affair, a ceremony held to officially welcome the new bride at her in-laws. is the final step in the cultural matrimonial process.

Among the guests were rapper Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena, Yolanda Vilakazi, Nota Baloyi and Berita.