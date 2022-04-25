SNAPS | Inside Ntando Duma’s Kids’ Choice Awards celebration party for Sbahle

Ntando Duma is still beaming with pride after her daughter won a Kids' Choice award, and she marked the occasion by throwing a party for her.

Earlier this month, internet phenomenon Sbahle Mzizi was named Favourite African Kidfluencer of the Year at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Ntando shared images on her Instagram timeline from the intimate party at her home attended by close family and friends.

The actress donned a Cat Woman costume at the superhero-themed celebration.

"Celebrated a dynamite that is my daughter. My biggest joy, love of my life and blessing. I’m a proud mother. A cool mother. A willing mother. A supportive and present mother. I pray to God he continues to give me strength and wisdom in raising you into a different and remarkable human that you already are

"I love you with all my heart, Sbahle, and I’m proud of you," Ntando wrote of the occasion.

Ntando said it was important for her daughter to understand the importance of celebrating every achievement.

"She needs to know every milestone needs to be celebrated. We celebrate every achievement," Ntando said.

Check out moments from the party below: