Tweeps react to A-Reece’s abrupt end to Cotton Fest performance

What should have been an exciting close to one of Mzansi's biggest nights in the hip-hop fraternity ended on a sour note for rapper A-Reece after his performance at Cotton Fest over the weekend was seemingly cut short.

Twitter was abuzz with tweeps wondering if they saw the same thing when the rapper's performance suddenly ended.

A-Reece told the crowd he had been notified his set was over, but he was determined to continue and warned that his mic may be cut.

Cotton Fest publicist Melanie Ramjee told TshisaLIVE A-Reece was aware of the time constraints of the show.

"We managed to extend the time restriction from 12 to 12:30am but simply could not extend this any further. The artist was aware," she said.

Although fans were livid, many ruled out sabotage.

"You are late. You know you have to set up then you have a long intro? Cut it. Hate that it had to be my fav though. Unfortunately, rules are rules and can never be cut," said one tweep