WATCH | AKA and Da L.E.S squash beef live on stage at Cotton Fest
AKA and Da L.E.S have seemingly rekindled their bromance after sharing a hug on stage during their performance at Cotton Fest over the weekend.
There has been speculation over what led to the two stars' fallout, including alleged affairs and diss tracks.
But the two rappers have seemingly buried the hatchet and shared a heart-warming moment on stage when AKA brought out his old friend to perform their hits Real Stuff and All Eyes on Me.
Watch the performance below:
In an interview on BET's Behind The Story in November 2021, Da L.E.S shed light on why he had distanced himself from AKA.
“People who know me know I’m a non-confrontational guy, you know what I’m saying? If I don’t really get with your energy anymore I have to protect my energy first. So that’s where the relationship is right now. It's putting my energy first, self-preservation first and I just keep it moving. All that 'he said, she said', I’m not with all of that,” he said.
Their public reunion had fans gushing, with some calling it a historic moment and others convinced the two are set to release another hit single together.
"AKA bringing Da L.E.S on stage to show they squashed their beef after so many years is iconic. Ricky would be so proud," said one fan.
AKA and Da Les on stage. I’m glad they made peace. ❤️ #CottonFest22 pic.twitter.com/fElUvxbFXQ— Wise (@wise30152072) April 24, 2022
#CottonFest2022— 👑Tshepza Mbhele👑 (@tshepza_mbhele) April 24, 2022
AKA bringing Da Les on Stage to show that they squashed their beef after so many years is iconic 🔥🔥Ricky would be so proud.❤
Cassper Nyovest revealed that rapper Riky Rick, who died in February, had planned to bring him out as a surprise act at this year's event after their long-time beef.
"This one is for my brother. You planned to bring me out as a surprise tonight and we didn't have that moment. My first time on your stage and you're not here in physical form but I know you're with me and the rest of us in spirit. I love you and I miss you, Rikhado," Cassper wrote on Twitter.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.