WATCH | AKA and Da L.E.S squash beef live on stage at Cotton Fest

In an interview on BET's Behind The Story in November 2021, Da L.E.S shed light on why he had distanced himself from AKA.

“People who know me know I’m a non-confrontational guy, you know what I’m saying? If I don’t really get with your energy anymore I have to protect my energy first. So that’s where the relationship is right now. It's putting my energy first, self-preservation first and I just keep it moving. All that 'he said, she said', I’m not with all of that,” he said.

Their public reunion had fans gushing, with some calling it a historic moment and others convinced the two are set to release another hit single together.

"AKA bringing Da L.E.S on stage to show they squashed their beef after so many years is iconic. Ricky would be so proud," said one fan.