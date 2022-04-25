×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | AKA and Da L.E.S squash beef live on stage at Cotton Fest

25 April 2022 - 09:00 By Joy Mphande
Da L.E.S and AKA squash their beef.
Da L.E.S and AKA squash their beef.
Image: Via Da L.E.S's Instagram

AKA and Da L.E.S have seemingly rekindled their bromance after sharing a hug on stage during their performance at Cotton Fest over the weekend.

There has been speculation over what led to the two stars' fallout, including alleged affairs and diss tracks.

But the two rappers have seemingly buried the hatchet and shared a heart-warming moment on stage when AKA brought out his old friend to perform their hits Real Stuff and All Eyes on Me.

Watch the performance below:

In an interview on BET's Behind The Story in November 2021, Da L.E.S shed light on why he had distanced himself from AKA.

“People who know me know I’m a non-confrontational guy, you know what I’m saying? If I don’t really get with your energy anymore I have to protect my energy first. So that’s where the relationship is right now. It's putting my energy first, self-preservation first and I just keep it moving. All that 'he said, she said', I’m not with all of that,” he said.

Their public reunion had fans gushing, with some calling it a historic moment and others convinced the two are set to release another hit single together.

"AKA bringing Da L.E.S on stage to show they squashed their beef after so many years is iconic. Ricky would be so proud," said one fan.

Cassper Nyovest revealed that rapper Riky Rick, who died in February, had planned to bring him out as a surprise act at this year's event after their long-time beef.

"This one is for my brother. You planned to bring me out as a surprise tonight and we didn't have that moment. My first time on your stage and you're not here in physical form but I know you're with me and the rest of us in spirit. I love you and I miss you, Rikhado," Cassper wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE:

'I have to protect my energy first': Da L.E.S spills on his relationship with AKA

" I have to protect my energy first so that’s where the relationship is right now."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Da L.E.S finally clarifies his 'beef' with AKA & baby mama drama

"We were at the Spar the other day and we were just conversing so there isn't any beef..." said Da L.E.S.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Da L.E.S and Saso’s all-white party requirements have the TL in a mess

Don't forget to wax and, gents, be clean shaven.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'That guy gave us Amakipkip swag & tippy toes' - Mzansi defends Da L.E.S

Mzansi tweeps said: "No Da L.E.S slander will be tolerated on the TL"
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Master KG falls on stage during his performance TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper says he annoyed people who benefited from ‘the boxing industry being ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s baby shower TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Who’s the king?’ — Cassper Nyovest reacts to shoutout from Rick Ross TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Tweeps left confused by kwaito legend Mapaputsi’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer