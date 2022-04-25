Who made the cut? — All you need to know about ‘Diamond and Dolls’ S2
The new cast members of the hit reality show Diamond & Dolls has been unveiled.
While self-described world traveller Lumi Jemma and boutique owner Lolo Mlunjwana did not make the cut, Eva and Inno are back to bring the excitement that captivated fans in the first season.
Katlego Dhlomo and Arteece Noel from America join the show that will be broadcast in SA, the US and Brazil.
The first season shot five years ago showcased how Jo'burg socialites live. Season 2 will show more of theirlives, homes, cars, plastic surgeries and opulence.
Executive producer and diamond among the dolls Tebogo Ramokgadi said the decision to bring in new faces was to broaden their reach.
"I wanted an international approach. Everybody in the show does the same thing: hosting.
"Diamond & Dolls is a movement, it's raw. We fight a lot but at the end of the day the three of us have one goal in common: to help each other. We like working as a team. You will see a lot of women coming in and out but I doubt these two will go," he told TshisaLIVE.
The OGs of the show, Eva and Inno Morolong, said fans had a lot to look forward to.
"I am very passionate about reality shows. I will literally find content out of nothing. With the other dolls, Lumi and Lolo, I don't think they understood. They'd take things personally but they don't understand that cameras are rolling. It's about discipline," said Eva.
Speaking about why she chose to speak about her “feud” with Ayanda Thabethe during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill in March, Eva said she felt it was important to share her side of the story.
"I wanted people to hear my side of the story and make sure they know."
Inno, who has her own drama with actress and podcaster Tebogo Thobejane after their friendship fallout, spoke about why she chose to address their feud in rants on social media.
"I stand up for myself and I do it when I have to." she said.
"We're no longer friends. It was dirty. It was somebody I loved., I still have a soft spot for her but I just don't want her in my life."
"What I like about the show is that we grow. When I started in the first season I was chubby, and now I'm growing. Hosting has been in me. When it comes to branding, I'm glad I'm a real doll so I'm confident. I'm coming for everything they said I couldn't have," she said.
