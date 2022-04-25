Who made the cut? — All you need to know about ‘Diamond and Dolls’ S2

The new cast members of the hit reality show Diamond & Dolls has been unveiled.

While self-described world traveller Lumi Jemma and boutique owner Lolo Mlunjwana did not make the cut, Eva and Inno are back to bring the excitement that captivated fans in the first season.

Katlego Dhlomo and Arteece Noel from America join the show that will be broadcast in SA, the US and Brazil.

The first season shot five years ago showcased how Jo'burg socialites live. Season 2 will show more of theirlives, homes, cars, plastic surgeries and opulence.

Executive producer and diamond among the dolls Tebogo Ramokgadi said the decision to bring in new faces was to broaden their reach.

"I wanted an international approach. Everybody in the show does the same thing: hosting.

"Diamond & Dolls is a movement, it's raw. We fight a lot but at the end of the day the three of us have one goal in common: to help each other. We like working as a team. You will see a lot of women coming in and out but I doubt these two will go," he told TshisaLIVE.