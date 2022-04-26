Gogo Dineo grateful to be part of Ancestors' Day celebration

The second annual Ancestors' Day celebration is just around the corner and sangoma and African spiritual teacher Gogo Dineo is honoured to be a part of it.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at a panel discussion hosted by Castle Milk Stout held at The Venue in Sandton on Monday, Gogo Dineo explained why she got involved with the brand on this journey.

“The first part of the campaign was basically helping people rediscover their identities, clan names, and I really got involved because I understood that they were not just trying to do a campaign to attract consumers but they were genuinely looking for authentic brand ambassadors for this.

“We did the vlog where we were teaching about the importance of ithakzelo. It's about savouring your ritual, your culture. Early this year I continued with the campaign and they said they wanted me on Ancestors' Day.”

She said being a part of rewriting the history and the narrative around African spirituality was something she was proud of.

“Spirituality is not just about healing. People assume it's about aboGogo, but it's about the political system, it's about health and economic system and the social — so how we relate socially. So just being invested in re-writing that history is remarkable.”