Inside Heavy K and MacG’s 'beef'

Music producer and DJ Heavy K has taken to Twitter yet again to squash rumours that there is beef between him and Podcast and Chill host MacG.

While Mzansi was celebrating internationally-acclaimed and Grammy award-winning Black Coffee, Heavy-K spent most of the time correcting a statement he supposedly made about the star.

Taking to Twitter the music producer explained to his followers why he wanted an apology from MacG on the show.

“To set the record straight, I have no beef with MacG I just wanted him to clear things up on the same platform he used to discredit me. I fixed things with Coffee already so no apology needed, back to work. Beef won’t feed our kids, let’s focus,” tweeted Heavy-K