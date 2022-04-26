Mpho wa Badimo on living with a calling in the Big Brother house

Big Brother Mzansi winner Michelle “Mpho wa Badimo” Mvundla said there were certain things she could not do in the house as a “child of the ancestors”.

In a Castle Milk Stout Ancestors' Day panel discussion this week, Mpho spoke about her experience in the Big Brother house.

The star's fans often defended her against housemates who mocked her spirituality and she trended every week as a result.

“I really believe it was not by coincidence, I went there to represent a black child who walks with elders. I had to protect the sacredness of the community I stand for.

“There so many things that I couldn't do, like burning incense. Even me taking snuff on the show was looked at as something dirty, and it was also our own black youth who were saying those things. It was very sad to hear.

“I went in there to show people that African spirituality is freedom. It will not box you or cage you as long as you know who you stand for and because, if really we do not want to believe what we are, then I believe we shouldn't walk around with our surnames — we should use our names.”