TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie clears the air on Andile Ncube dating rumours

26 April 2022 - 08:31 By Joy Mphande
Pearl Modiadie sets the record straight on her relationship with Andile Ncube.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Modiadie / Andile Ncube

Pearl Modiadie has refuted claims she is dating Andile Ncube.

This follows City Press sources claiming the two were seen “cuddling and kissing” at Tashas restaurant in Morningside, Johannesburg, last month.

Pearl denied the dating rumours to the publication and said the two were just friends out for breakfast. She also took to social media on Monday to rubbish the claims.

“With regards to the City Press article regarding my personal life. I am not in a relationship with the said party, I'm in a relationship that my partner and I have decided to keep private. Please also note that I'm merely putting this out as a sign of respect to our families, close friends and to clear this matter.” she said.

Pearl's love life has been the talk of the TL since her separation from her baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer a few months after they welcomed the birth of their son together.

The former Metro FM presenter took to her Instagram stories in June last year revealing the news.

“Alone is so much better than being unhappy.

“I wasn’t able to achieve my dream of having the family I’ve always longed for. But out of it came my beautiful son and for that, I’m eternally grateful,” she wrote at the time.

Image: Instagram/ Pearl Modiadie

While Andile Ncube has remained mum on the rumour, fans of the Young, Famous & African star are convinced that he fancies Zarina Hassan, popularly known as Zari The Boss Lady.

The end of the first season of the reality show saw Andile speaking of his 'interest' in Zari to the father of her children, Nigerian star Diamond Platnumz, suggesting that they could become an item. 

