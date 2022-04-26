×

TshisaLIVE

‘Thank you, brother’ — Cassper Nyovest hails late rapper Riky Rick’s impact on the youth

26 April 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest is grateful for the vision of his late friend, rapper Riky Rick.
Cassper Nyovest is grateful for the vision of his late friend, rapper Riky Rick.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Cassper Nyovest has praised his late close friend rapper Riky Rick for creating a platform for young artists. 

Riky Rick died in February. He was the founder of the Cotton Fest music and lifestyle festival to showcase young talent.

After revealing the rapper planned to bring him out as a surprise act at this year's event, Cassper said he felt Riky's spirit was with him.

"What Riky did for the youth with Cotton Fest is iconic. Watching day two from home and this is a world class festival. Thank you, Riky. Thank you, brother. You will live forever," he wrote in a Twitter post on Sunday. 

Rapper Kuli Chana recalled his last memory of the rapper.

"My last memory of Riky Rick is when he gave me a call early this year and personally invited me to rock Cotton Fest for the first time ever.! I will cherish that moment until my last day. Thank you."

