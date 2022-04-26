Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, being instructed to leave court

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy, who has been on a watch brief since the start of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, was excused from court proceedings on Monday.

Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. Justice for his murder has not yet been served nearly eight years later.

Five alleged hitmen who are accused of the murder — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli— appeared at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

On Friday, the defence raised concerns about Moonsamy’s presence in court.

“She can only sit in should the state call Khumalo as a witness,” said the state prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi.