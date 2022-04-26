×

TshisaLIVE

Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, being instructed to leave court

26 April 2022 - 10:25 By Joy Mphande
Kelly Khumalo's lawyer was asked to excuse herself from court.
Image: Instagram/ Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy, who has been on a watch brief since the start of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, was excused from court proceedings on Monday.

Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. Justice for his murder has not yet been served nearly eight years later.

Five alleged hitmen who are accused of the murder — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli— appeared at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

On Friday, the defence raised concerns about Moonsamy’s presence in court.

“She can only sit in should the state call Khumalo as a witness,” said the state prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi.

Moonsamy spoke to eNCA following her exit from the court, saying she respected the court's decision but would continue to make formal submissions regarding the outcome and other observations as her client remains a victim due to the state being uncertain whether she is a witness .

“My client has been co-operating, has been compliant with all the requests that have been made by the state, by SAPS. So she's waiting for her day to find closure as well. I don't see how they can be prejudice against a victim,” she said.

The decision sparked conversation on Twitter.

