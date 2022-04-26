×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Wheelchair-bound Deborah Fraser asks for 'love and prayers'

"It's so stressful to live a life that you're not used to. I'm asking for love, I'm asking for prayers."

26 April 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Battle with health affects the mobility of singer Deborah Fraser.
Battle with health affects the mobility of singer Deborah Fraser.
Image: Instagram/ Deborah Fraser

Deborah Fraser has asked for prayers after health complications saw her become wheelchair-bound.

The gospel star was hospitalised from February to March last year after falling ill on her way to a gig at Klerksdorp in the North West and has since lost her mobility.

"I was unconscious, even the artists that came there said I should be transported to hospital," she recalled, speaking to TshisaLIVE.

"I still cannot walk. I think it's because I was in bed for a long time, but I don't know for sure. It's stressful to live a life that you're not used to. I'm asking for love, I'm asking for prayers."

While in hospital, the singer said her doctors said her sugar levels were high and diagnosed her with meningitis. She was "cleared" days after.

Deborah says she remains hopeful she will walk again.

"I went to different doctors and they said it does happen and it's just a matter of time, so I am waiting for that. It will take time for me to go back to walking. If there isn't a major problem. They have to check it thoroughly."

While concerns for her health mount on social media, some tweeps observed that she had lost weight. Deborah said getting back on her feet is the only thing she is worried about.

"People who are concerned about the weight forget that staying in hospital is not child's play, you cannot gain weight when you're not eating because sometimes you feel like eating or not eating, and stress is a huge contributing factor."

Deborah is in Durban visiting her family, but said once she returns to Johannesburg she plans to go to a rehabilitation centre for physiotherapy.

"If nobody is supporting me and I don't walk slow, I fall. Even the way you place me on a couch, you need to be careful. I can't walk alone and can't try to walk because I lose direction. When I have to go to the left I go to the right and vice versa. I get dizzy."

Deborah is still determined to pursue her love for music.  

"I am performing still because there's nothing wrong with my voice or hands, except that there's a headache that comes and goes. Plus, I cannot walk. Sometimes I wake up feeling as if I can't think properly, as if I'm losing my mind. Otherwise, I can sit on my wheelchair and sing."

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Deborah Fraser shaken by the discovery of human bones in her yard

After quite an elaborate string of misfortune in her personal life, Deborah Fraser was rattled to find human bones in the yard of her Vereeniging ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

Deborah Fraser speaks out about feeling 'unappreciated'

After 32 years in the industry award-winning gospel star Deborah Fraser has revealed that she sometimes feels "unappreciated." In an interview with ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Deborah Fraser chats all things Easter & watching out for Judas in your life!

Judas did Jesus wrong y'all...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

WATCH: Deborah Fraser pledges support for gay community at Grace Bible Church

Gospel singer Deborah Fraser has been applauded by the gay community after giving a shout-out at Lundi Tyamara's memorial service at the Grace Bible ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassper says he annoyed people who benefited from ‘the boxing industry being ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | AKA and Da L.E.S squash beef live on stage at Cotton Fest TshisaLIVE
  3. A look inside Kid X and Dudu’s welcome of the bride ceremony TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Master KG falls on stage during his performance TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Friends, family and fans celebrate Riky Rick at Cotton Fest 2022 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer