Wheelchair-bound Deborah Fraser asks for 'love and prayers'

Deborah Fraser has asked for prayers after health complications saw her become wheelchair-bound.

The gospel star was hospitalised from February to March last year after falling ill on her way to a gig at Klerksdorp in the North West and has since lost her mobility.

"I was unconscious, even the artists that came there said I should be transported to hospital," she recalled, speaking to TshisaLIVE.

"I still cannot walk. I think it's because I was in bed for a long time, but I don't know for sure. It's stressful to live a life that you're not used to. I'm asking for love, I'm asking for prayers."