Four celebs who have come out to aid KZN flood victims
Mzansi celebrities have rolled up their sleeves and are involved in assisting destitute families after the tragic floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
The torrential rains caused roads and bridges to collapse, swept away homes and caused fatal mudslides that claimed the lives of more than 400 people.
TimesLIVE reported that the KwaZulu-Natal government has revised its estimated total cost of flood damage to about R17bn.
Here's a recap of the celebs who have pitched in:
Deli Malinga
The actress started a campaign called Your Pain Is Our Pain. She said the non-profit organisation decided to intervene to help all who have been affected. They distributed a letter to colleagues and friends in the performing arts sector around Gauteng.
Sonia Mbele
The actress and businesswoman played her part after the province was hit by flooding.
Sonia donated 5,000 litres of her premium Alkamax 99% pure alkaline water valued at R80,000.
Ayanda Ncwane
The businesswoman and reality TV star took to her Instagram recently to share with her followers that she was in KwaZulu-Natal and in her hometown where she could see the destruction first hand. She made a plea for local business to assist families with essentials like water .
T'Bo Touch and company
Tbo Touch, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, DJ Tira and others are also lending a hand to flood victims and started a campaign called United Creatives of SA Relief.
He told Daily Sun their aim was to buy at least 20,000 blankets, 1,000 ventilated tents and tinned food.
“None of us will manage the account and instead we are talking to a church to assist us. The flood victims will have to go the identified church to prove they have been affected.”
