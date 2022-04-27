Four celebs who have come out to aid KZN flood victims

Mzansi celebrities have rolled up their sleeves and are involved in assisting destitute families after the tragic floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The torrential rains caused roads and bridges to collapse, swept away homes and caused fatal mudslides that claimed the lives of more than 400 people.

TimesLIVE reported that the KwaZulu-Natal government has revised its estimated total cost of flood damage to about R17bn.

Here's a recap of the celebs who have pitched in:

Deli Malinga

The actress started a campaign called Your Pain Is Our Pain. She said the non-profit organisation decided to intervene to help all who have been affected. They distributed a letter to colleagues and friends in the performing arts sector around Gauteng.