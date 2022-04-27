Ntsika talks life, music and upcoming concert
Ntsika Ngxanga of The Soil fame is known for his soulful sounds that tap deep into the soul and says his music has made him even more spiritual and has opened his ethereal eye.
The musician has the Intimate Evening concert taking place on April 29 at The Wild Coast Sun Resort.
TshisaLIVE did a young Q&A with the star.
What inspired the idea for the concert?
The concert is part of a national tour titled Intimate Evening With Ntsika and was planned months back, but when the floods devastated our country two weeks back the show took on an even bigger meaning and I acted out of impulse to also use it as a platform for aid for the families left in absolute devastation.
How important is it for you to lend a hand in KwaZulu-Natal?
I’m very sensitive and emotional about any disaster that befalls any part of this beautiful country I live in . KwaZulu-Natal holds a very dear place in my heart and I have lots of maternal family members who live there. It was a natural decision for me to take given how much I love my people, no matter where they are in SA.
How have you identified families to be assisted?
Through our respective foundations, we will engage with community leaders to point us in the right direction to assist the most vulnerable and most affected families.
What do you want this show to provide for people who see it?
I pray it continues to become medicinal for people’s souls, leaving them feeling super positive, blessed and hopeful about all the incredible things that lie ahead for all of us as we to live our purposes.
What can your fans expect musically? Will they hear new music?
People are in for a treat, a show that will give them out of body experiences, magical in between moments they wouldn’t have thought were possible, collaborations with my incredible guest artists Lebo Sekgobela and Dumza Maswana. It will be sheer magic.
In preparation for the concert, what are elements that are important to get right?
Rehearsals are super important that’s why the whole production will be in Bizana two days before the actual show to make sure everyone is fully immersed in the music.
How has the journey been since you launched your solo career?
It’s been overwhelmingly incredible, it has literally blown me away. It is exactly as God and my ancestors intended I love how I continue to be spirit led in every thing I do.
What are some of the lessons you’ve learnt that have shaped the musician you are today?
Focusing and paying attention to the business of music has sharpened my acumen, and knowing that music is a spiritual thing from an early age has left an everlasting imprint in my soul.
Are you working on new music? Future projects?
Yes, super exciting things., I don’t want to jinx anything but people can look out for Ntsika going to creative places they never anticipated y and collaborations with some of my favourite SA artists.
